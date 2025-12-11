A new civil services coaching institute has opened in Rajouri, J&K, to provide local, affordable, high-quality training for aspirants in the Pir Panjal region, aiming to bridge educational gaps and support students who cannot travel for preparation.

In a significant step for educational development in Jammu and Kashmir's Pir Panjal region, a dedicated civil services coaching centre, "The Officers' IAS/JKAS Coaching Institute," was inaugurated in Rajouri. The institute aims to empower aspiring candidates from Rajouri, Poonch, and neighbouring border areas by providing high-quality coaching for civil services, JKAS, and other competitive examinations--opportunities that many local students previously had limited access to.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aiding Students with Potential

Director and Founder of the coaching institute, Preeti Sharma, said the initiative was designed specifically to support bright students from the region who posses immence potential but lack adequate resources and platforms. "This initiative is for bright students, especially from the Rajouri and Poonch areas, as they have a great deal of potential but lack opportunities and platforms," she said while speaking to ANI at the launch. She added that the institute has made the programme accessible to local aspirants who cannot afford to travel to Delhi or other major cities. "We have provided coaching facilities at the doorstep for students who cannot afford to go to Delhi. The faculty that teaches at the Jammu facility will also be provided at Rajouri. Our new GS batch is starting on the 15th," Sharma said.

Local Youth Express Optimism

Local youth attending the event expressed optimism about the institute's impact. Aspirant Tahir Nazir described the opening as a transformative opportunity for students who traditionally had to travel long distances to prepare for competitive exams. "It is a great initiative by the Officers' IAS/JKAS Coaching Institute. Students who would normally go to Jammu or Delhi for preparation now have an option available here, with the best faculty provided. This will also support youth who cannot afford to go outside," he said.

With the institution now operational, many believe it will not only bridge educational gaps but also boost the number of civil service achievers emerging from the Pir Pajal region. (ANI)