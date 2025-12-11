An Indian-origin man from Canada's Brampton has been arrested for allegedly flashing a female physician at a Mississauga medical clinic.

An Indian-origin man from Canada's Brampton has been arrested for allegedly flashing a female physician at a Mississauga medical clinic, Peel Regional Police said. The man also faces charges for using a forged identity and falsified documents. According to the 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau, the arrest comes after a series of indecent acts reported at multiple medical clinics across the city. Police allege the suspect repeatedly entered clinics throughout several months in 2025, exposing himself to female staff and attempting to force female physicians into inappropriate physical contact by fabricating medical ailments.

Investigators revealed that in several encounters, the accused used a fake name to conceal his identity. The escalating behaviour—believed to have occurred at more than one clinic led to a detailed probe to determine whether the incidents were part of a deliberate and connected pattern.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on December 4 and taken into custody, where he was held pending a bail hearing.

He now faces four serious charges: Indecent act in a public place, identity fraud with intent to gain advantage, possession of an identity document, identity theft.

Police say the arrest was the result of a coordinated effort to track down the suspect after several medical professionals lodged reports describing similar encounters. The 12 Division CIB has urged anyone who may have experienced similar interactions or has relevant information to contact police immediately.