Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vande Bharat gets 'nose job' after collision with buffaloes; FIR against cattle owners

    According to the official, the Western Railway is taking all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in future. The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital and it started the commercial run from the next day.

    Vande Bharat gets 'nose job' after collision with buffaloes; FIR against cattle owners AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Gujarat has registered a case against the owners of buffaloes that were hit by the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat express, in which the front portion of the train was damaged, officials said on Friday.

    The nose cone cover of the driver coach of the semi-high speed train, which got damaged after hitting the buffaloes, was replaced with a new one in Mumbai, the Western Railway (WR) said in a statement.

    Also read: Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi Court likely to pronounce key verdict on carbon dating 'Shivling' today

    The newly-launched Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train had hit the herd of buffaloes around 11:15 am on Thursday near Ahmedabad, when the train was on its way to Gandhinagar. Four buffaloes were killed in the incident, the officials said.

    "The RPF has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified owners of the buffaloes that came in the way of Vande Bharat train between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations in Ahmedabad," WR's senior spokesperson (Ahmedabad division) Jitendra Kumar Jayant said.

    RPF inspector Pradeep Sharma posted at Vatva railway station said the FIR was filed under section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989, which deals with unauthorised entry into any part of a railway and misuse of its property.

    Also read: From the IAF vault: The clever algorithm behind service numbers

    "The FIR was registered on Thursday evening in connection with the incident in which four buffaloes were killed," he said.

    The railway police have not yet been able to identify the owners of the buffaloes so far and efforts are on to do so, he said. The incident had occurred in the Punitnagar area near Vatva railway station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, Sharma added.

    The train's damaged nose cone cover made up of FRP (Fibre-Reinforced Plastic) was replaced with a new one in Mumbai, the WR said in a statement.

    "The nose cone cover of the train's driver coach along with its mounting brackets was damaged in the cattle-hit incident. However, the vital parts of the train remained unaffected. The damaged nose cone was replaced at the Coach Care Centre in Mumbai Central," WR's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

    Also read: IAF Sukhoi-30MKI fighters to get upgraded BrahMos with 450 km range

    After the incident on Thursday, the train had covered the distance to Gandhinagar Capital station and back to Mumbai Central without the nose cover panel as there was no damage to its train's vital parts, he said.

    "The nose cover is designed to absorb the impact without transmitting the same to the functional parts of the train. Therefore, it is sacrificial by design and hence replaceable," Thakur added. Railway keeps sufficient nose-cones as spare, he said.

    "The damaged nose cone was replaced in no time and the train was put back to service without any extra down time. The train departed from Mumbai today without any inconvenience to the passengers," he said.

    According to the official, the Western Railway is taking all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in future. The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital and it started the commercial run from the next day.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress president poll manifesto: Shashi Tharoor pitches for limiting state chiefs term AJR

    Congress president poll manifesto: Shashi Tharoor pitches for limiting state chiefs term

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi Court likely to pronounce key verdict on carbon dating 'Shivling' today AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi Court likely to pronounce key verdict on carbon dating 'Shivling' today

    Government asks Chief Justice UU Lalit to name his successor: All you need to know AJR

    Government asks Chief Justice UU Lalit to name his successor: All you need to know

    11 year old allegedly gangraped by seniors in Delhi school washroom DCW issues notice to police gcw

    11-year-old allegedly gangraped by seniors in Delhi school washroom, DCW issues notice to police

    IAF Sukhoi-30MKI fighters to get upgraded BrahMos with 450 km range

    IAF Sukhoi-30MKI fighters to get upgraded BrahMos with 450 km range

    Recent Stories

    Zaheer Khan turns 44: A look at his 5 lesser-known facts-ayh

    Zaheer Khan turns 44: A look at his 5 lesser-known facts

    Hollywood Rust Shooting Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit film to resume shooting drb

    Rust Shooting: Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit; film to resume shooting

    Improve your health during your 40s with these lifestyle changes sur

    Improve your health during your 40s with these lifestyle changes

    Auto retail sales on overdrive in September Maruti Suzuki top car seller Honda in two wheeler market gcw

    Auto retail sales on overdrive in September; Maruti Suzuki top car seller, Honda in two-wheeler market

    Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022; check out 9 SEXY pictures of the diva RBA

    Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022; check out 9 SEXY pictures of the diva

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon