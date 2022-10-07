Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF Sukhoi-30MKI fighters to get upgraded BrahMos with 450 km range

    With a flying radius of 1500 km without mid-air refuelling and a 450-km Extended Range variant of the BrahMos missile system, the IAF believes that the combination would be a deadly weapon package with strategic reach to hit targets at sea and land.

    IAF Sukhoi-30MKI fighters to get upgraded BrahMos with 450 km range
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    Even as it grapples with depleting fighter aircraft squadrons, the Indian Air Force has decided to enhance its strike capability by equipping more Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft with the Extended Range variant of the BrahMos missile. 

    The Extended Range variant of the BrahMos missile systems can target the enemy up to 450km away compared to the 290 km earlier. This enhancement was initiated after India formally joined the elite 35-nation missile technology club -- the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) -- in June 2016.

    Also Read: We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    In May this year, the Indian Air Force successfully tested the Extended Range version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile for the first time from a Su-30MKI fighter in the Bay of Bengal. 

    The IAF currently operates with 262 Su-30MKI aircraft, which form the backbone of its combat fleet. Earlier, the IAF had sent 42 Sukhois to Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for structural, mechanical and software modifications. 

    Sources in the IAF said: "We have received 35 aircraft from the HAL with the 290-km BrahMos fitted."

    IAF Sukhoi-30MKI fighters to get upgraded BrahMos with 450 km range

    "We are planning to send another 20-25 Sukhoi fighter jets for structural, mechanical and software modifications to the HAL. These aircraft will be equipped with the Extended Range variant of BrahMos," sources said.

    With a flying radius of 1500 km without mid-air refuelling and a 450-km Extended Range variant of the BrahMos missile system, the IAF believes that the combination would be a deadly weapon package with strategic reach to hit targets at sea and land. 

    BrahMos missiles are manufactured under an India-Russia joint venture which was formed in 1998. The name has been named after rivers of both countries -- India’s Brahmputra and Russia's Moskva. 

    The supersonic missile has a maximum speed of 2.8 Mach (around 3,450 kmph or 2,148 mph), and is very tough to intercept by any surface-to-air missile.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    An eye on China, Missamari to host Army's first Light Combat Helicopter squadron

    An eye on China, Missamari to host Army's first Light Combat Helicopter squadron

    Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead

    Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead

    Air Force Day Parade: 83 IAF aircraft in this year's flypast

    Air Force Day Parade 2022: 83 aircraft in flypast; LCH to make debut

    Dussehra 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with soldiers in Uttarakhand AJR

    Dussehra 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with soldiers in Uttarakhand

    4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Gave away too many runs on a wicket that swung and spun - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Gave away too many runs on a wicket that swung and spun' - Dhawan

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for showing off her cleavage in SEXY plunging neckline dress-WATCH RBA

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for showing off her cleavage in SEXY plunging neckline dress-WATCH

    ED conducts raids at 35 locations in Delhi NCR Punjab in liquor policy case Arvind Kejriwal reacts gcw

    ED conducts raids at 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab in liquor policy case; Arvind Kejriwal reacts

    Twitter takeover US Court halts trial urges Tesla CEO Elon Musk to close deal by October 28 gcw

    Twitter takeover: US Court halts trial, urges Tesla CEO Elon Musk to close deal by October 28

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look RBA

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look

    Recent Videos

    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon