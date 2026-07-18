The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has temporarily suspended the Vaishno Devi Yatra due to an inclement weather advisory from the IMD. This is a precautionary measure for pilgrim safety and the Yatra will resume when conditions improve.

Vaishno Devi Yatra Temporarily Suspended

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Saturday temporarily suspended the Vaishno Devi Yatra in view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to an official update issued by the Shrine Board, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims. Devotees have been advised to remain patient and follow updates issued through the official communication channels of the Shrine Board.

The authorities are continuously monitoring the weather situation, and the Yatra will resume once conditions are considered safe for pilgrims. The India Meteorological Department has also warned of a fresh spell of heavy rainfall over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with the possibility of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in vulnerable areas. Administration has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from water bodies.

Pilgrimage Achieves 50 Lakh Milestone

Earlier, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has achieved a significant milestone during the current calendar year, with the number of pilgrims paying obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine crossing the landmark figure of 50 lakh.

As of June 22, a total of 50.70 lakh devotees have undertaken the sacred pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji. The achievement assumes greater significance when compared with the corresponding period of the preceding year. During the same period in 2025, approximately 39.84 lakh pilgrims had visited the Holy Shrine, whereas the Yatra during the current year has recorded 50.70 lakh pilgrims, reflecting a substantial increase of 10.86 lakh devotees. The remarkable growth in pilgrim footfall is a testimony to the unwavering faith and devotion of pilgrims from across the country and abroad towards the revered Shrine. The sustained increase in the number of pilgrims also reflects the confidence reposed by devotees in the arrangements made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders associated with the management of the Yatra. (ANI)