Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma launched the Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express from Jaipur's Khati Pura station, establishing a direct rail link to Bihar and fulfilling a long-standing public demand.

New Jaipur-Darbhanga Train Flagged Off

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday flagged off Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express from Khati Pura Railway Station in Jaipur. Rajasthan Chief Minister said the new train will provide a direct rail link between Jaipur and Darbhanga, fulfilling a long-pending demand of passengers, especially from Bihar.

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'Historic Gift for Jaipur': CM Sharma

He called the event historic and said the upgraded Khati Pura station will now serve as an important terminal for trains coming to Jaipur. Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan CM said, "A truly historic event has taken place today. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Khatipura is a very old railway station, and its terminal was inaugurated today. This is a historic gift for Jaipur, Rajasthan."

"All trains arriving from this direction will stop here... When I visited Bihar, the people there had demanded a direct train service between Darbhanga and Jaipur. Today, that dream of theirs is coming true," he said.

Railway Capacity Expansion in Jaipur

Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw said that significant efforts have been undertaken to expand railway capacity in Jaipur in line with the city's rapid growth. He highlighted the development of a mega terminal at Khatipura equipped to maintain around 450 trains every month. He also inspected Mega Coaching Terminal and Railway development works in Jaipur.

Speaking to the reporters in Jaipur, Railway Minister said, "Jaipur is a rapidly growing city. Given the pace of development, a lot of work has been done to increase the railway's capacity. There are three main areas for capacity expansion: Increasing the number of platforms at stations, enhancing train maintenance facilities, and building mega terminals around the city. Keeping Jaipur's needs in mind, a mega terminal has been built in Khatipura. Arrangements have been made to maintain approximately 450 trains every month." (ANI)