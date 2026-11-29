J&K LG Manoj Sinha distributed 125 appointment letters to families of terror victims and fallen security personnel, vowing to dismantle the entire support system for terrorism in the region while ensuring justice and rehabilitation for victims.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over 125 appointment letters to the next of kin of terror victims and security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, while calling for the dismantling of the entire ecosystem supporting terrorism and separatism in the Union Territory. Addressing the gathering, Sinha appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, police and security agencies to work collectively towards eliminating terrorism and the system that supports it. "I would appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the police and security agencies, that we must finish the entire ecosystem of terrorism. Not just neutralise terrorists, but also the system that supports, shelters, and justifies terrorism and separatism," he said.

Emphasising the need to ensure justice for those affected by terrorism, the Lieutenant Governor said, "We must ensure justice for terror victims and strengthen administrative accountability. Every victim's family deserves timely support, fair review of pending files and a sensitive approach from officials. Youth must make the most of the opportunities created for them over the last few years and contribute to the development of the region and the nation. Peace can only be achieved through the collective effort and active participation of every citizen."

In a post on X, Sinha said that 59 terror victim families from the Jammu division received justice after a prolonged wait, while 66 other families were given appointment letters under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS)-2022 and SRO-43/1994. "Today, 59 terror victim families of Jammu division received justice after a long wait. I bow before the mothers, sisters and elders whose courage and perseverance sustained them through decades of pain and struggle. 66 other families received appointment letters under RAS-2022 and SRO-43/1994. On 13 July 2025, I had said in Baramulla that it is our resolve under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji to ensure justice and rehabilitation of families devastated by terrorism. NoKs of hundreds of terror victim families have since received government jobs," he said.

Today, 59 terror victim families of Jammu division received justice after a long wait. I bow before the mothers, sisters and elders whose courage and perseverance sustained them through decades of pain and struggle. 66 other families received appointment letters under RAS-2022 and SRO-43/1994. On 13 July 2025, I had said in Baramulla that it is our resolve under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji to ensure justice and rehabilitation of families devastated by terrorism. NoKs of hundreds of terror victim families have since received government jobs. It is my promise that I will not rest until every victim family receives full honour and dignity. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) November 29, 2026

Reiterating his commitment to the rehabilitation of all affected families, Sinha said, "It is my promise that I will not rest until every victim family receives full honour and dignity." In another post on X, Sinha said he had handed over compassionate appointment letters to the next of kin of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, Special Police Officers (SPOs). "Today, I handed over compassionate appointment letters to the next of kin of Jammu Kashmir Police bravehearts, SPO Shri Rachpal Kumar and SPO Shri Bhabi Chand, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kishtwar earlier this month," he said.

Today, I handed over compassionate appointment letters to the next of kin of Jammu Kashmir Police bravehearts, SPO Shri Rachpal Kumar and SPO Shri Bhabi Chand, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kishtwar earlier this month. I pay my humble tributes to courageous police personnel. I assured their bereaved families that the administration stands firmly beside them at every step and remains committed to extending all possible support in the future. The entire nation stands in solidarity with them during this hour of grief. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) November 29, 2026

Paying tribute to the police personnel, he said, "I pay my humble tributes to courageous police personnel. I assured their bereaved families that the administration stands firmly beside them at every step and remains committed to extending all possible support in the future. The entire nation stands in solidarity with them during this hour of grief," Sinha said. (ANI)