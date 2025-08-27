Actress Sharvari Wagh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with devotion in her 100-year-old ancestral home. The actress shared heartwarming pictures from the intimate family pooja, blending tradition with simplicity.

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who has been winning hearts with her lovely performances on screen, gave her fans a peek into her private life while celebrating Ganapati Pooja with her family. The venue became extra special this year. Where the pooja took place in their century-old ancestral home laden with history and tradition. The pictures she shared with her fans from the pooja are an absolute melange of culture, devotion, and bonding.

Sharvari Celebrates Ganapati Pooja in 100 Year Old Family Home

Sharvari mentioned that the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has always meant something special in their family. For them to do pooja in this old house carries a lot of sentimental value, as the house has received generations of the Wagh family, welcoming Lord Ganesha with much love and reverence. From the carved wood furniture to old decor, the ancestral home became the perfect backdrop for celebrating the pooja and brought back a pile of memories.

In the pictures, Lord Ganesha's idol was beautifully decorated with flowers, diyas, and other traditional decorations, capturing the spirit of a festival that unites an old world with a new one.

Family Togetherness

Times to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi are the moments meant for family union, and Sharvari surely kept that spirit alive during her celebration. Clad in a beautiful traditional ethnic outfit, the actress was performing the aarti among family, with a broad smile on her face. The clicks narrated tales of laughter among family and friends while standing true to their devotion towards the festival, which was not simply about rituals but also celebrating together.

Sharvari also expressed how special it felt to continue the traditions in the same home where her grandparents and great-grandparents hosted the pooja. Continuity of faith and culture through the generations really spoke to her fans.

Fans Weigh-in on the Pictures

After Sharvari shared the pictures on her social media, her fans set upon her with commendations. Many hailed her for maintaining her ties with roots despite the booming Stardom. Her wall was flooded with posts such as “so grounded and graceful,” “love how you value traditions,” and “what a beautiful ancestral home.” The pictures went viral within no time as many felt it was a nice respite from the blingy celebrity festivities.

A Fusion of Devotion and Simplicity

In contrast to the grandeur of many celebrity festivities, the pooja held by Sharvari for Ganapati appeared almost simple. Eco-friendly idol, traditional decor, and intimate ambiance all put more emphasis on the spoke merrily behalf of a conscious celebration. Her act reminded fans that festivals are far from being about opulence but grounded in a deep faith and values handed down over generations.

The Road Ahead

Professionally, however, Sharvari is advancing at a steady pace in Bollywood with promising projects ahead. Yet, her celebrations of Ganapati show a side of her that fans hold dear. down-to-earth, traditional, and unapologetically proud of her culture.