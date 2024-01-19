Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Musical maestro Sivamani turns Kochi airport delay into rhythmic celebration (WATCH)

    One user on X, who posted the video, shared their perspective, noting the entertainment provided by Sivamani during a luggage delay at Kochi airport. Since its upload, the video has gained over 570,000 views, drawing a positive response from viewers who flooded the comment section with appreciation.

    A video capturing the impromptu performance of renowned drummer Sivamani at Kochi airport in Kerala has taken social media by storm. The talented drummer entertained fellow travelers with a rendition of AR Rahman's popular song, using his drumsticks. Shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the video showcases Sivamani's spontaneous musical flair, turning a baggage delay into a memorable and enjoyable moment for onlookers.

    The video, shared on January 17, features Sivamani singing and playing the tune of the song "Humma Humma" on the railing of the conveyor belt at Kochi airport. The performance elicited admiration and applause from the audience, turning what could have been a frustrating wait into a delightful experience.

    One user on X, who posted the video, shared their perspective, noting the entertainment provided by Sivamani during a luggage delay at Kochi airport. Since its upload, the video has gained over 570,000 views, drawing a positive response from viewers who flooded the comment section with appreciation.

    Viewers expressed their admiration for Sivamani's unexpected and delightful performance, with comments such as, "That’s Sivamani. You’re so lucky. Enjoy the unexpected entertainment," and "Wow! It's rare for a baggage delay to turn into a memorable moment. Sivamani is amazing!"

    Others shared their excitement at witnessing the legendary percussionist's impromptu show, with one comment humorously suggesting, "Dang! Sivamani playing … if he didn't stop playing, the bags would never come out. Cause even the staff would be busy listening!"

    Fans praised the fortunate traveler who experienced the unexpected entertainment, emphasizing Sivamani's dual qualities as an exceptional percussionist and a good human being. The viral video showcased how Sivamani's spontaneous performance turned a moment of inconvenience into a cherished memory for those present at the airport.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 1:37 PM IST
