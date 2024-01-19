Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Expelled TMC leader Mahua Moitra vacates Delhi bungalow days after eviction notice

    On Friday, Mahua Moitra's representative confirmed that she had completely vacated the bungalow by 10 am, with her lawyers formally handing over possession to the Directorate of Estates. The eviction notice had been served earlier in the week.

    Expelled TMC leader Mahua Moitra vacates Delhi bungalow days after eviction notice AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Friday (January 19) complied with the eviction notice issued by the Directorate of Estates (DoE) and vacated her government-allotted Delhi bungalow. Expelled as a Lok Sabha MP in December last year, Moitra faced legal proceedings and, despite her plea in the Delhi High Court, was directed to adhere to the eviction notice.

    On Friday, Mahua Moitra's representative confirmed that she had completely vacated the bungalow by 10 am, with her lawyers formally handing over possession to the Directorate of Estates. The eviction notice had been served earlier in the week.

    Vadodara boat accident: Case registered against 18 people in Gujarat; check details

    Despite seeking relief from the Delhi High Court on Thursday, Moitra did not receive a stay on the eviction notice. Justice Girish Kathpalia noted the absence of specific rules addressing the eviction of MPs from government accommodations after their term ceases.

    Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha resulted from an ethics panel's findings of "unethical conduct," specifically for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her Parliament website user ID and password with him.

    The panel's inquiry originated from a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, accusing Moitra of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her Lok Sabha questions at the behest of Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for gifts.

    Expectant parents adjust due dates for 'Muhurat Deliveries' linked to Ayodhya's Ram temple celebration

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram mandir: German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann soulfully sings Ram Aayenge (Watch) AJR

    Ram mandir: German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann soulfully sings Ram Aayenge (Watch)

    Kerala: KSRTC generates revenue of over Rs 38 crore during Sabarimala season rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC generates revenue of over Rs 38 crore during Sabarimala season

    Expectant parents adjust due dates for 'Muhurat Deliveries' linked to Ayodhya's Ram temple celebration AJR

    Expectant parents adjust due dates for 'Muhurat Deliveries' linked to Ayodhya's Ram temple celebration

    MHA deploys team to Ayodhya to tackle cyber threats ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    MHA deploys team to Ayodhya to tackle cyber threats ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing India engineering and technology center in Bengaluru today

    PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing India engineering and technology center in Bengaluru today

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir: 7 benefits of reciting the Ramayana ATG

    Ram Mandir: 7 benefits of reciting the Ramayana

    Around 42 percent of graduates are unemployed; Report rkn

    Around 42 percent of graduates are unemployed; Report

    Ram mandir: German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann soulfully sings Ram Aayenge (Watch) AJR

    Ram mandir: German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann soulfully sings Ram Aayenge (Watch)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Jr. NTR may skip the grand event due to THIS reason; read details RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Jr. NTR may skip the grand event due to THIS reason; read details

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar's all-round performance steals the show in the T20 exhibition match osf

    Sachin Tendulkar's all-round performance steals the show in Bangalore (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon