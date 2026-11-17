CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights Uttarakhand's women empowerment initiatives, including 30% job reservation, over 3 lakh Lakhpati Didis and up to 75% subsidy for eligible women entrepreneurs.

Uttarakhand is taking several steps to empower women in the state by providing them with employment opportunities, entrepreneurship opportunities and financial freedom. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about various initiatives undertaken by the government during the Nari Shakti Samman Sammelan in Kaladhungi, Nainital district.

Many women attended the event and greeted the CM. Dhami spoke about various initiatives taken by the government to empower women and give them a stronger financial future.

30% Horizontal Reservation For Women In Government Jobs

One of the key points mentioned by the Chief Minister was the provision of 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs in Uttarakhand. Dhami stated that this was an important step for women.

This will provide more employment opportunities for women.

Over 3 Lakh Women Benefited From Lakhpati Didi Initiative

Dhami mentioned that over 3 lakh women in Uttarakhand have been able to gain financial empowerment through the Lakhpati Didi initiative.

Over 70,000 SHGs have been an important part of this initiative by providing women with employment opportunities. The SHGs help women take part in various economic activities.

Up To 75% Subsidy For Women To Become Self Employed

Encouraging women to become entrepreneurs is also a key part of empowering women in the state.

The Single Women Self Employment Scheme provides eligible beneficiaries with up to 75% subsidy. There is also a 33% reservation for women in cooperative societies.

Dhami Government Encouraging Women Through Drone Didi, Solar Sakhi And Sashakt Behna Initiatives

The Dhami government are also encouraging women through initiatives such as Drone Didi, Solar Sakhi and Sashakt Behna.

These schemes are helping increase the opportunities for women by giving them new skills and income generating opportunities. The government want to encourage women to take part in various technology based activities.

Women Safety, Dignity And Independence A Priority

During the conference in Kaladhungi, women's safety, dignity and independence was a priority for the state government.

They claim that providing women with reserved employment opportunities, financial assistance and self employment schemes are helping to improve their social and economic status. However, it remains to be seen how successful these schemes will be in practice.

The conference highlighted how Uttarakhand are placing importance on creating an environment where women can play a bigger role in the economy and become financially independent.