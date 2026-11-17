BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb chaired an organizational meeting in Teliamura, focusing on unity and strategy for the upcoming Tripura Municipal Council elections scheduled for November 27, 2026, while launching attacks on the opposition.

BJP Intensifies Election Preparations in Teliamura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Tripura Municipal Council elections will be held on November 27, 2026. Ahead of the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to the field in Teliamura, Khowai district, to strengthen its organisational base and further sharpen its election strategy.

On Monday afternoon, an important organisational meeting was held at Teliamura's Chitrangada Kalakendra, chaired by former Chief Minister of Tripura and BJP National General Secretary Biplab Kumar Deb. Special emphasis was laid on increasing the party's strength, making the organisation more united, and accelerating election preparations. Present at the meeting were Teliamura MLA and Chief Whip of the State Legislative Assembly Kalyani Saha Roy, Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar (27) Assembly constituency MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, BJP State Mahila leader Papiya Datta, State leader Tapas Majumdar, Teliamura Mandal President Achintya Bhattacharjee, along with other leaders and party workers.

At the meeting, Biplab Kumar Deb launched a fierce political attack against the Opposition. Claiming that the journey of development under the leadership of Narendra Modi has reached Teliamura, he said the people are with the BJP, and therefore the party's victory is certain. "The journey of development that started under the leadership of PM Modi has now reached Teliamura. The BJP believes in democratic processes and the right of people to express their opinion, which is done by casting votes through EVMs. The date for this is November 27th," he told ANI.

Mocking the Opposition Congress and Communists, he claimed that they have no political space in Tripura. "They only put up flags and oppose the democratic system, the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, and Parliament." He even sharply remarked that in the coming days, the Opposition will not even have the strength to field candidates. "As for Congress and Communists, there is no issue here; Communists have no place left anywhere in India, and they are not in power anywhere now. So they have no real work these days; they act as advisors to Rahul Gandhi. The people of Tripura have seen them and know them well. Therefore, the people are with the BJP and with the development of India," he said. Biplab Deb's confident statement centred on the municipal elections, and his attack on the Opposition has once again heated up the political atmosphere.