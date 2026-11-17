Three people, including two sisters, were killed and one seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a car on the Dudu-Malpura State Highway while they were traveling to attend a traditional wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

Three Killed in Dudu Road Accident While Heading to Wedding Event

Three people, including two sisters and their cousin, were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Dudu on Monday evening. The accident took place when a car collided head-on with a motorcycle on the Dudu-Malpura State Highway between Mangalwara and Seva villages. Another woman riding the motorcycle was seriously injured in the collision.

The incident took place when four people from Khudiyala village were travelling on a motorcycle to attend a wedding ceremony in Moongithala village. They were going to participate in the Mayra ceremony, a traditional wedding ritual, when their motorcycle collided with a car coming from the opposite direction.

According to Dudu Police Station SHO Sanjay Prasad Meena, the collision was so severe that all four people riding the motorcycle sustained serious injuries. After receiving information about the accident, Dudu police reached the spot and immediately took the injured to the hospital. However, doctors declared three of them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Deshraj (23), son of Shriram Jat, and two real sisters, Lalita (19) and Kismat (18), daughters of Tejkaran Jat. The fourth person, Silochana (24), daughter of Tejkaran Jat, sustained serious injuries. After receiving initial treatment, she was referred to Jaipur for better medical care.

SHO Sanjay Prasad Meena said that the post-mortem examinations of the deceased were conducted on Tuesday morning. Their bodies were subsequently handed over to their family members. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the cause of the accident. The accident turned the family’s happiness over attending the wedding ceremony into mourning.

The family was on its way to participate in the Mayra ceremony, but the celebrations turned into tragedy after the deaths of three family members. The deaths of two sisters and their cousin have left the entire village in shock and grief. Following the incident, family members and villagers were inconsolable. The tragedy has left the family devastated, with the wedding celebrations replaced by mourning.