Bilkis Bano has expressed shock, fear and disbelief after the Supreme Court suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in her gangrape and the murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. She said the order had been passed without hearing her and that she learnt about the development through media reports.

In a statement issued to the media, Bano questioned how the country's highest court could grant relief to the two convicts without informing her or ensuring that her concerns were heard. She said the decision had brought back painful memories and fears that she had struggled for years to overcome.

"I make this statement even when words come slowly through fresh tears of pain, shock and disbelief. I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports," she said.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale suspended the life sentences of Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradeep Ramanlal Modhiya on October 28, granting them bail subject to conditions imposed by the concerned trial court. The order was uploaded recently and became public on November 16.

The court cited the more than 17 years the two men had spent in prison and noted that one of the appellants had a severe disability. It also observed that their appeals involved questions of fact and law that remained to be decided.