CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Jauljibi Mela 2026 in Pithoragarh, announces 25 development projects worth ₹102.72 crore and ₹10 lakh financial assistance for the historic India-Nepal fair.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the historic Jauljibi Mela 2026 in Pithoragarh on Saturday. The fair, which marks the friendly relationship and common heritage between India and Nepal, was organised at the confluence of Kali and Gori rivers. The fair was also marked by the announcement of 25 development projects worth Rs 102.72 crore.

He inaugurated the fair by lighting the lamp. He also announced an amount of 10 lakh rupees to assist in organising the fair.

Jauljibi Mela A Symbol Of Friendship And Business Between India And Nepal

Dhami said in his address that the Jauljibi Mela is not just a celebration of culture but has been bringing people from India and Nepal together for centuries. It also has immense historical value as a traditional business and cultural link between India, Nepal and Tibet.

Dhami said it has become an important platform to uphold the traditions and culture of the border area. Such fairs have been strengthening the bond of trust between the communities and creating a platform for local artists, traditional businesses and local products.

"I was brought up with the culture and traditions of this fair," he said.

CM Dhami Emphasises Uttarakhand Development

The Chief Minister said that the state government, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to the all-round development of Uttarakhand. This includes not only major infrastructure projects but also ensuring basic facilities reach all communities within the state and especially those in remote and border areas.

Major priorities include road connectivity, clean drinking water, education, healthcare, tourism and disaster protection. Dhami added that developing tourism and local resources can help provide more jobs and self-employment opportunities to the youth in border areas.

25 Projects Announced In Pithoragarh Worth Rs 102.72 Crore

Of the 25 projects, 24 were inaugurated with laying of foundation stones, worth Rs 102.48 crore. One project worth 24 lakh rupees was also inaugurated.

Major projects include the construction of a new circuit house in Pithoragarh, worth 23.26 crore rupees. Another major project was the Ghat Pumping Drinking Water Scheme worth 13.38 crore rupees.

Other major schemes included flood protection in Khotila and Ghatdhar, estimated to be worth 36.10 crore rupees and a motor bridge over the Ramganga River valued at 8.80 crore rupees. The rest of the projects focus on road, drinking water, education, tourism and irrigation.

Dhami also inaugurated road connectivity work and a view point for Himalayan Darshan in Kanalichhina block.

Union Minister Ajay Tamta Attends

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta also addressed the audience. Many public figures and officials attended the event including Jitendra Prasad (Chairperson of District Panchayat), Bishan Singh Chufal (MLA Didihaat), Harish Dhami (MLA Dharchula) and Kalpana Deolal (Mayor of Pithoragarh).

Local community members, cultural figures and citizens from both India and Nepal attended the inauguration to celebrate the rich history of the fair and learn about the development plans for the border area.