Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi and Amit Shah, accusing them of trying to silence Gen Z with FIRs. He demanded an SC-monitored probe into alleged police brutality against student protesters at Jantar Mantar and called the government "India's past".

Rahul Gandhi's Attack on PM Modi, Amit Shah

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Government was trying to silence Gen Z by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence." PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence. First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts. You are India’s past. Be careful about how you treat India’s future. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 31, 2026 "First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts," he added.

The Congress leader further said, "You are India's past. Be careful about how you treat India's future."

Demand for SC-Monitored Probe

On Thursday, the Congress MP demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters. He called for an impartial probe into the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"Students deserve justice. An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said on X. Gandhi also shared a video purportedly showing the police action against the protesters. The video shows police personnel lathi-charging demonstrators, while the clip also appears to show a man in civil dress forcefully slamming a student protester carrying the Indian flag onto the road during the police action.

Opposition Protest in Parliament

The demand comes as Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10.30 am, holding placards questioning who gave the orders for the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students and the alleged financial irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The protest came hours before the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. (ANI)