A 30-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly died while undergoing treatment after allegedly setting himself on fire following a dispute with his wife, police said on Thursday.

A 30-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly died while undergoing treatment after allegedly setting himself on fire following a dispute with his wife, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Fatehganj West town, where the deceased, identified as Abdul Qadir, allegedly set himself ablaze at Mohalla Ansari.

In a chilling sequence captured on CCTV, Qadir is seen running out of his house and onto the street with flames engulfing his body. The disturbing footage shows him staggering through the narrow lane in excruciating pain, apparently trying to seek help as the fire continued to consume him.

(Trigger warning: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

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According to reports, the extreme step was taken after an alleged argument with his wife. Qadir suffered critical burn injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said further details surrounding the incident, including the circumstances leading up to it and the action being taken, are awaited.