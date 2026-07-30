Uttarakhand remains on high alert as CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews disaster preparedness amid the IMD's heavy rain warning. Officials have been directed to strengthen rescue, relief, and public safety measures.

In response to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions of heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has provided clear instructions to his officials to be fully prepared to handle any emergencies. During a high-level meeting in which he reviewed the disaster management plan for the state, the chief minister asked various departments to be proactive in minimizing any risks associated with the ongoing monsoon season.

Among other points, the meeting discussed the need to improve coordination among different departments and the establishment of effective response mechanisms.

CM Dhami Inspects Emergency Preparedness

Presiding over the meeting, CM Dhami asked the top officials to keep a round-the-clock watch on the weather conditions and be prepared in the districts which are likely to receive heavy rainfall. He said safety of citizens should be the top priority of the administration and asked the departments to work in close coordination during the monsoon period.

They were also asked to stay in constant touch with district administrations so that emergency help could be sent to affected places without any delay.

Focus on Relief Work and Maintaining Public Safety

The Chief Minister reviewed the status of readiness of rescue and relief teams. The officials have been directed to put in place critical rescue equipment, relief material, and medical teams in the severely affected districts.

Areas that are likely to be affected by landslides, floods, and roads blockage have been given due consideration. The authorities have been asked to take action promptly in case any damage happens and open the blocked roads as quickly and safely as possible.

Monitoring Critical Sites

The authorities in the district have been directed to supervise the river and mountain water levels or landslide-prone areas throughout the rainy season. Departments such as SDRF, PWD, police, and local authorities have been asked to come together to efficiently tackle any emergencies.

Administration Prepared for the Monsoon Woes

The Uttarakhand government has informed the residents that disaster response teams are on alert as relentless rainfall is expected in the state. The administration has made it clear that all departments are ready to spring into action and carry out prompt rescue, relief, and rehabilitation work.