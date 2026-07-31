Chhattisgarh's NITARA initiative in Narayanpur brings together surrendered naxals and local youth to promote Bastar's culture. Trained by NSD experts, they perform a play to spread messages of peace, development, and social transformation.

Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district has taken a step towards promoting development and preserving Bastar's cultural heritage through the Narayanpur Institute of Tribal and Rural Art (NITARA), an initiative of the district administration that involves surrendered naxals alongside local youth.

Abujhmad, a region once associated with naxal violence, is now witnessing efforts aimed at promoting peace, culture and social transformation through NITARA. The initiative has provided surrendered naxals and local youth an opportunity to receive training in theatre and folk art. Experts from the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, conducted a 30-day training programme in acting, theatre and folk art. The participants later developed the play Chanda Aur Chakor, which is being performed in villages to convey messages related to social change, development and Bastar's rich culture.

A Platform for National Recognition

Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain said, "For centuries, Abujhmad has been known for its unique folk art, folk songs and traditions. To bring national recognition to this cultural heritage, the district administration launched 'NITARA'. Along with local artists, 18 surrendered naxals were also included in this initiative."

"During the month-long training under the guidance of experts from NSD, the participants learned acting skills, dialogue delivery, stage management, expression and presentation", she added. Jain said the objective of NITARA is to provide a national platform to the art and culture of Narayanpur. She said the month-long programme, organised in collaboration with the National School of Drama, brought together 18 surrendered naxals and local youth, following which Chanda Aur Chakor was created to depict stories of transformation, peace and development. She added that the troupe is now travelling from village to village to raise awareness and promote the region's cultural identity.

'Chanda Aur Chakor': A Play for Social Change

According to the officials, Chanda Aur Chakor is intended not only as a medium of entertainment but also as a medium to communicate messages of social change. The play showcases Bastar's traditional culture, wedding customs and folk music while highlighting development through education, government schemes and Gram Sabha participation.

Voices of Transformation

Lalu Venjam, a surrendered naxal associated with the initiative, said he had earlier joined the Maoist organisation before returning to the mainstream. "I never thought I would become part of a cultural troupe. Now, our plays deliver messages of development, education, and awareness in the villages," he said.

Another surrendered naxal, Kesari Gawde, said he had joined the naxal organisation in 2002 and left the path of violence in 2025. He said he learned acting through NITARA and that the troupe had also performed Chanda Aur Chakor before the Chief Minister. "We even performed 'Chanda Aur Chakor' in front of the Chief Minister. I got to learn a lot of new things here, and now it feels good to deliver messages to people through art," Gawde said.

Setupadda, another surrendered naxal who was earlier associated with the Chetna Natya Mandali, said that after returning to the mainstream, he received theatre training through NITARA. He said that while he had earlier performed within the organisation, he now performs for the benefit of society and understands the importance of spreading awareness about government schemes.

Local Youth Embrace the Stage

Local youth also participated in the initiative. Kaneshwari, who plays the lead role of Chanda in Chanda Aur Chakor, said the month-long training helped her learn acting and contribute to spreading the message of social change through theatre. She expressed willingness to participate in similar programmes in the future. (ANI)