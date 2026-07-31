CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approves Rs 676 crore for Uttarakhand development projects, including solar lights, water supply, power infrastructure, higher education and urban local body funding.

In order to enhance public infrastructure, essential services, and promote clean energy in Uttarakhand, the state government has recently approved a substantial development package worth ₹676 crore. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved many projects involving solar lighting, drinking water supply, electrification, higher education, and urban development. It has been expected that this move will speed up on-going works and improve life quality for the people in various districts.

Solar Lighting Project for Public Infrastructure Improvements

The first project under the initiative provides for the installation of 200 solar lights in Almora Municipal Corporation to improve public lighting. Another project planned for Chamyala Nagar Panchayat involves installation of LED street lights and Central Control Monitoring System (CCMS) to implement energy-efficient maintenance of street lighting facilities.

LED Street Lighting Projects in Dehradun and Pithoragarh

Besides, the government is also going to implement LED street lighting projects in different areas of Dehradun, including some important streets and road junctions. Similar lighting systems are going to be put into service in Pithoragarh where LED street light poles and CCMS panels will be mounted.

Water Supply System and Power Infrastructure Got Hold of Major Financial Support

The Krishnapur Water Supply Project in the Nainital district can greatly bolster water supply systems needed. Water availability is expected to increase for the natives.

The energy industry has also got considerable help. Money has been allocated for building new switching stations, running power lines and constructing feeders in the Kumaon area. Under the Kedarnath Dham Master Plan, a significant sum has been allocated for the power network construction, among the components of which are switching stations and power lines to provide power to the enclave.

Education and local governing bodies are gaining from the latest decisions

Higher education area is also included in the new investment program. A new post-graduate building must be built in the Government Post-Graduate College in Augustmuni.

Furthermore, local governing bodies from different regions of Uttarakhand will be granted financial support in the way suggested by State Finance Commission. Such funding is meant to speed up the implementation of programs in this suburbs and contribute to local governance development