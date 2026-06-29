Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the policy will serve as a comprehensive roadmap to enhance women's safety, financial independence and leadership while building on the success of existing welfare and employment initiatives.

The Uttarakhand government is set to introduce the state's first dedicated Women Policy, aimed at strengthening women's participation in employment, governance, entrepreneurship and social development. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the policy will serve as a comprehensive roadmap to enhance women's safety, financial independence and leadership while building on the success of existing welfare and employment initiatives.

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First Comprehensive Policy for Women

The proposed Women Policy is expected to bring various women-centric initiatives under a single framework. It aims to improve women's access to education, healthcare, employment, skill development, entrepreneurship and decision-making while ensuring equal opportunities across sectors. The policy is likely to be placed before the state Cabinet soon.

Reservation and Leadership Opportunities

The Dhami government has already implemented 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs and 33% reservation in cooperative societies. These measures are intended to increase women's representation in public institutions and strengthen their role in governance and rural development.

Focus on Economic Empowerment

The new policy builds on several initiatives launched to improve women's financial independence. Programmes such as the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, Mahila Saarthi Yojana, Mukhyamantri Ekal Mahila Swarozgar Yojana, Drone Didi, and Mukhyamantri Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana are helping women start businesses, access credit, develop skills and create sustainable livelihoods.

Strengthening Self-Help Groups

The government said thousands of women are now connected through self-help groups, enabling them to access interest-free loans, entrepreneurship training and better market opportunities. Officials believe these initiatives have significantly contributed to increasing household incomes and creating a growing number of Lakhpati Didis across Uttarakhand.

A Vision for Inclusive Growth

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said empowering women is essential for the state's overall development. He added that the proposed Women Policy will provide a long-term roadmap for ensuring dignity, safety, equal opportunities and economic self-reliance, helping women play an even greater role in Uttarakhand's progress.