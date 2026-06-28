Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat as a platform for social change and public participation, reinforcing 'Sabka Prayas' for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He said the program inspires and motivates many dedicated individuals.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to the 135th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme in Roorkee.

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On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said that the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat has emerged as an effective platform for strengthening public participation and inspiring positive social change.

During the programme, the Prime Minister highlighted several inspiring initiatives driven by public participation across different parts of the country.

He also shared his thoughts on environmental conservation, preservation of cultural heritage, innovation, youth participation, and the promotion of local products, while encouraging citizens to play an active role in nation-building.

State Govt's Commitment to Public Welfare

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister's message reinforces the spirit of Sabka Prayas (collective effort). He stated that the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) can only be achieved through the participation of every section of society. He added that under the Prime Minister's guidance, the Uttarakhand government is continuously working towards public welfare, good governance, environmental conservation, women and youth empowerment, promotion of local products, and preservation of the state's rich cultural heritage.

'Mann Ki Baat a Source of Inspiration'

Later, while seaking to reporters in Haridwar, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Mann Ki Baat serves as a source of inspiration for countless people.

"Mann Ki Baat serves as a source of inspiration for countless people. The Prime Minister has brought into the limelight and thereby encouraged and motivated many who were quietly dedicated to their work, often going unnoticed," he said.

Empowering 'Yuva Shakti' in Uttarakhand

On Yuva Shakti Samvad, he said the youth force is receiving proper guidance and new opportunities under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Roorkee is a major hub for science, technology, research, and innovation. This land has produced eminent personalities and witnessed significant discoveries and inventions...today, India stands at the forefront as the world's largest nation in terms of youth population, with 65 per cent of our people under the age of 42. This youth force is receiving proper guidance and new opportunities under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

He added, "In Uttarakhand, we have taken concrete action on all fronts, be it employing the youth, making over 33,000 appointments through a transparent process, or creating numerous self-employment opportunities...we are offering subsidies of up to 80 per cent in the horticulture, agriculture, and homestays...Kumbh is also scheduled to be held here...I extend my special gratitude to the Prime Minister for allocating Rs 500 crore for the organisation." (ANI)