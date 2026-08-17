The Uttarakhand Secretariat Guards Association has elected a new executive body unanimously for a two-year term. Vinaypal Singh is the new president, while Dinesh Uniyal has been chosen as general secretary.

Elections for the Uttarakhand Secretariat Guards Association have been held successfully at the Secretariat without any hitch or problem as all the members in the new executive committee have been unanimously elected by the members of the association.

The chief security officer and the patron and chief election officer for the election Jeevan Singh Bisht declared the new executive committee after the conclusion of the election process. He said that all the office bearers were elected unanimously and there was no dispute in the whole process.

Vinaypal Singh Elected President

The new executive committee shall be chaired by Vinaypal Singh, who has been elected president of the Uttarakhand Secretariat Guards Association.

Poonam has been chosen as vice-president, and Dinesh Uniyal shall be general secretary of the association. The association has also elected Rakesh Rayal and Hema Chand as joint secretaries. Manoj Panwar has been entrusted with the position of treasurer of the association.

Six Members Elect to Executive Committee

Besides the main office bearers, six members have also been unanimously elected as members of the executive committee. The names of the members include Ashish Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Nishu, Suchita, Vishal and Reena Negi.

As per election officer Jeevan Singh Bisht, the entire election process has been carried out with the agreement of the general assembly. The unanimous election of the office bearers helped the process to be completed without any dispute.

New Office Bearers Promise to Serve Employees

The newly elected office bearers thanked the members of the association for the trust reposed in them. The new team promised that keeping the unity of the organisation and safeguarding the interest of employees would be one of their main priorities. In addition, the office bearers vowed to make the activities of the association more productive during their two-year term.

The new executive committee announced that they will work collectively for the issues of the employees and make the organisation more powerful with better coordination amongst its members.

Having seen the elections through, it is now the mandate of the new committee to run the affairs of the organization over the next two years. This is because of the fact that the election was won unanimously by the whole assembly.