Rescue efforts continue after the THDC tunnel accident in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, with eight deaths and two workers still missing. Officials reviewed the search operation, machinery removal and worker-related issues.

The rescue mission following the fatal THDC tunnel accident in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, continued to be the topmost priority as the authorities conducted the review of the current situation and the available resources on Monday. Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup presided over the review meeting held at the District Auditorium in Gopeshwar. In this meeting, officials deliberated upon the search mission, coordination between agencies, and other issues pertaining to the affected workers.

The meeting was held at a time when the rescue missions continued to make efforts to find the workers trapped in the tunnel. Recent reports suggest that the number of deaths stands at eight, and two workers are missing.

THDC Tunnel Accident: 22 Workers Affected

In terms of information obtained in the meeting, 22 workers were affected in the incident. While 12 workers were safely taken out from the accident, 8 have died, and 2 workers remain missing.

Of the total workers that were rescued, seven are under medical care at the District Hospital in Gopeshwar, whereas one is getting treated at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Commissioner Directs Continued Urgency in Search and Rescue Mission

Anand Swarup instructed officials to continue with the same sense of utmost urgency regarding the search and rescue mission. According to him, it was imperative for all parties to work with close coordination and make maximum utilization of available resources. The objective, he further said, was to locate the missing workers and conduct the rescue operation without any further delay.

Machinery is being Taken Out of Tunnel

It has been disclosed in the meeting that the machinery taken out of the tunnel is three in number. The efforts to remove the excavator and dumper from inside the tunnel were still in progress.

The commissioner directed officials to accelerate the process of removing machinery from the tunnel so that more search activities could be conducted inside the affected tunnel.

Cooperation Required with THDC and RBNL

Swarup also emphasized on close coordination between the agencies, including THDC and RBNL. It was instructed by him to utilize available equipment for the rescue mission in an efficient manner.

Workers' PF Records to be Scrutinized

Alongside, the meeting discussed the problems faced by the workers associated with the project. It was ordered to the labour officer to check the PF records of the workers associated with the THDC project. The commissioner instructed to submit the report with priority and its contents should be conveyed to the Labour Commissioner.

Review Meet Attended by Officials

The District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar, Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar, Chief Development Officer Dr. Abhishek Tripathi, Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash, Sub Divisional Magistrate Raj Kumar Pandey, Alkesh Nautiyal and others from THDC and other departments attended the meeting.