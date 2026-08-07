Abaan Ahmed, the youngest son of the late mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and his friend Sonu were killed in a high-speed car crash in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The vehicle hit a road divider, and their bodies were sent to Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed's Son, Friend Killed in Jhansi Road Accident

The mortal remains of Abaan Ahmed, the youngest son of the late mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, along with his friend Sonu, have been taken back to Prayagraj after medical professionals completed the post-mortem examinations at a local hospital. Atiq Ahmed's other son arrived at the hospital where the post-mortem of the body was conducted.

The severe vehicular accident unfolded on the highway within the Poonch police station limits of Jhansi, leaving two people dead and three others critically wounded after a speeding automobile lost control. Deceased mafia Atiq Ahmed's son Aaban and his friend Sonu also lost his life in the accident.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Aban Ahmed was killed after their high-speed car crashed into a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, police said here on Thursday. Ahmed's friend Sonu, who was among the occupants of the car during the accident, also died, police said.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jhansi, the incident occurred when the speeding vehicle crashed into a roadside median. Both Aban and his associate Sonu sustained critical injuries in the collision and succumbed to their injuries, official sources said. Further, other occupants who were seriously injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. More details into the accident are awaited as police officials continue their probe into the matter.

Background on the Ahmed Family

Elder Son Ali Ahmed in Jail

Atiq Ahmed's elder son Ali Ahmed is currently lodged in Jhansi jail after being shifted from Naini jail in Prayagraj last year.

Murders of Atiq Ahmed and his Brother

Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by assailants posing as journalists in broad daylight, as they were being taken for a medical examination on April 15, 2023. All three assailants -- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari -- were sent to judicial custody by the district court.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

Ali Ahmed's Plea for Security Dismissed

On December 15, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by Atiq Ahmed's son Ali Ahmed, seeking security in jail due to a threat to his life. Ali Ahmed had requested the court to conduct the hearing of his case through video-conferencing for security reasons. (ANI)