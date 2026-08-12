Chamoli’s Tamak Nala road link has been restored after heavy rain washed away a valley bridge in Niti Valley. Meanwhile, multi-agency teams continue searching for a missing person.

Due to heavy rainfall in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, road connectivity in Niti valley had been affected due to the washout of the valley bridge by the overflowing Tamak Nala. In an immediate measure, district administration and concerned departments have restored vehicular movement through the creation of a temporary motor road constructed using hume pipes.

Restoration through Temporary Road

Under the directives of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, district administration and concerned departments acted immediately to restore the road connection.

Creation of a temporary road was made possible with the help of hume pipes laid in the damaged portion of the road, thereby making the passage open for vehicles to travel through the region. The restoration has provided much-needed relief to the locals, travelers and those who need the route for their purposes. CM Dhami congratulated the district administration and teams of concerned departments for the timely restoration of the road connection.

Valley Bridge Was Wiped Out Due to Heavy Rains

The accident happened after the continuous rains had led to flooding in the Tamak Nala, Niti Valley. The strong water flow resulted in damage and subsequent wash-out of the valley bridge, thus halting road connectivity and vehicular movement.

Dhami kept in touch with the Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, Garhwal Commissioner, Anand Swarup, and the Chamoli District Magistrate to update on the development and get updates about the relief, rescue and road restoration operations.

Missing Person Is Still Being Searched For

Connectivity has been restored but the search for the missing person following the accident is still ongoing. A joint search and rescue operation is being carried out for the second day in a row.

Various forces, including the district administration, police, Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and BRO are participating in the operation. Search teams are scouring river banks and other possible places in the vicinity.

Weather and Water Level Conditions Being Monitored

There is continued monitoring of the water level in the Tamak Nala as well as the weather conditions prevailing. The authorities have also advised that the rescue and restoration teams observe the safety measures while working in the area. The administration has advised that people use the temporary path safely and follow the guidelines given by the staff manning the area.