A private school teacher was beaten to death in Lalitpur after a pickup truck hit his scooter. His six-year-old daughter was also assaulted and is undergoing treatment.

A private school teacher in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, was beaten to death on Monday after his scooter was hit by a pickup truck. The teacher's six-year-old daughter was also assaulted in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment.

The victim, Abhay Lodhi (30), was a teacher at a private inter-college and a resident of Jharkon village. He was returning home with his daughter Bhagyashree at 3 PM on Monday when the incident occurred near the Garhaghat petrol pump in the Kachnauda police station area.

According to police, a pickup truck hit Lodhi's scooter from behind, causing the vehicle to lose control. Both father and daughter fell on the road. As Lodhi moved forward to pick up his daughter, the accused repeatedly attacked him with a stick and then smashed a stone on his head.

Wife alleges brother-in-law's family held a grudge over a 2023 suicide case

Assuming Lodhi was dead, the accused fled the scene. When Bhagyashree began screaming, the accused also hit her. Nearby people rushed to the spot and informed the police. The victims were taken to the district hospital. Lodhi was later referred to Jhansi due to his critical condition but died during treatment at 1 AM on Tuesday. His daughter remains under treatment at Lalitpur Medical College.

The victim's wife, Rajni, alleged that her brother-in-law's family members were behind the attack. She said, "My brother-in-law committed suicide by jumping into a well at his in-laws' house, and since then, his family members held a grudge against my husband."

She explained that her husband's sister, Manisha, was married to Ramkumar in 2022. On April 10, 2023, Ramkumar left home after assaulting his wife under the influence of alcohol and committed suicide by jumping into a well. Ramkumar's brother later filed an FIR accusing Lodhi and Rajni of murder. The police investigation concluded it was a suicide, but Ramkumar's family held a grudge against Lodhi ever since.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The motive behind the attack appears to be linked to the 2023 suicide case.