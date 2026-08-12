Delhi Police has intensified security ahead of Independence Day 2026, deploying over 1,600 personnel in South Delhi, increasing checkpoints, vehicle checks, patrolling and drone surveillance.

Ahead of Independence Day in 2026, security arrangements in Delhi have been considerably tightened. The Delhi Police has intensified their patrolling, inspection, and surveillance in order to avoid any mishap and ensure peaceful celebrations of August 15. The officers have been posted in different parts of the city, whereas several checkpoints and pickets have been established in various areas.

Delhi Police Intensifies Deployment and Inspection

The security units are concentrating on detecting any suspicious person or vehicle by constantly monitoring the criminals and antisocial elements. The ground-level inspections and patrolling are also being done by the police officers at various levels.

In South Delhi, DCP Anant Mittal stated that there were officers posted in ground duty as per the increased security arrangements. Several pickets have been established in South Delhi where checks are being done to detect any suspicious people and vehicles.

Over 1,600 Police Personnel in South Delhi

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), Vijay Kumar informed that more than 1,600 police personnel have been posted in South Delhi. As many as 60 pickets have been established in the area, of which several are major and minor pickets. Integrated checking is being done at the major pickets with the assistance of the traffic police, PCR, and local police. Check of four-wheelers and two-wheelers along with inspection of parking places is also being conducted as part of the security drill.

Multi-layered Security and Intensive Patrolling

Security arrangements are being supervised by senior officers in their own jurisdictions. The Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma stated that SHO and senior officers will be conducting patrol and inspection while picket check has been intensified. Police has established a multi-layered security system with ground patrolling, picket checks and coordination amongst different wings.

East Delhi is Also Under Scrutiny

As per DCP Rajiv Kumar, in East Delhi, policemen have been deployed on the streets in preparation for Independence Day. Intensive checking is being done and antisocial elements are being booked.

Drone Monitoring for Surveillance Purpose

The use of drones by the Delhi police force is also being seen, especially in places where there is higher gathering or more movement. It is hoped that it will be useful for security purposes along with the ground forces of the police department.

Security at Important Points before Independence Day

With the approach of 15 August, the police force is showing vigilance in all sensitive places, main roads, entry points and other important places. It is done in coordination with local police force, traffic force and others so as to detect suspicious movements at an early stage and have safe Independence Day celebrations in Delhi.