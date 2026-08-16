Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, recalling his contributions as a statesman, the Pokhran tests, and key projects like PMGSY and the Atal Tunnel.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur, on Sunday, paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, recalling his immense contribution to the country and to Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla and later to ANI, Thakur said Vajpayee's contribution to the nation would never be forgotten, describing him as an exceptional statesman, journalist, poet and orator whose influence continues to be deeply felt. "Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee is remembered by all of us today, and we pay our heartfelt tributes to him. Atalji was known in the country as a journalist, poet and an outstanding orator," Thakur said.

Political Career and Pokhran Tests

Recalling Vajpayee's association with the Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Thakur said he had been ideologically associated with the organisation since the days of the Jana Sangh and became the first national president of the BJP when it was founded in 1980.

The BJP leader also recalled Vajpayee's tenure as External Affairs Minister and his decision as Prime Minister to conduct the Pokhran nuclear tests in 1998 despite international pressure. "Despite tremendous pressure, Atalji showed courage and determination and went ahead with the nuclear tests at Pokhran. It was a major decision in the interest of the country," he said.

Transforming Rural India Through PMGSY

Thakur highlighted Vajpayee's contribution to rural infrastructure, particularly through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), which was launched during his tenure as Prime Minister. He said Vajpayee believed that roads were essential for transforming rural India and ensuring that villages had access to facilities available in cities.

"His thinking was very clear if roads reach villages, development will reach villages. Farmers will be able to transport their produce to markets, people will have access to hospitals without having to carry patients on their backs, and tourists will be able to reach rural areas where there is immense tourism potential," Thakur added.

He said the scheme had made a major contribution to Himachal Pradesh's road network. According to Thakur, Himachal Pradesh has a total road network of around 42,000 kilometres, of which approximately 23,500 kilometres have been constructed under the PMGSY. "This means more than 55 per cent of Himachal's total road network is attributable to the contribution of this scheme," he said.

Vajpayee's Deep Connection with Himachal Pradesh

Thakur said the people of Himachal had a special reason to remember Vajpayee because of his deep personal association with the state. Recalling Vajpayee's visits to Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said the former Prime Minister continued to visit the state even when he was not in power.

"Atalji considered Himachal his home. He used to come to Manali when he was in office and even when he was in the Opposition. As Prime Minister, he would come to Manali, meet local people, write poems and recite them," Thakur said.

He said Vajpayee's affection for Himachal was not merely expressed in words but was reflected in decisions and projects that had a lasting impact on the state.

The Atal Tunnel: A Lasting Contribution

Thakur particularly recalled Vajpayee's contribution to the construction of the Atal Tunnel, saying the project had transformed connectivity to Lahaul and had enormous strategic as well as economic importance. He said the region used to remain cut off for several months during winter, creating serious difficulties for its residents.

"If anyone took the first decisive step towards making the dream of a tunnel a reality, it was Atal ji," Thakur said, adding that the tunnel was ultimately constructed at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crore.

He said the tunnel had made life considerably easier for people in Lahaul by providing year-round connectivity and had also emerged as a major tourist attraction. "Along with its importance for the people of Lahaul, the tunnel has immense strategic importance. We will always remember Atal ji for this contribution to Himachal Pradesh," he said.

A Leader Respected Across Party Lines

Thakur also recalled Vajpayee's unique ability to command respect across political parties. He said that whenever Vajpayee stood up to speak in Parliament, even during highly charged and tense situations, members across the political spectrum would listen to him in silence. "Whether there was intense political debate or a tense atmosphere, when Atal ji stood up to speak, even Opposition members listened to him with complete attention. That was the impact he had on people's hearts," Thakur said.

He recalled a similar response to Vajpayee's speeches at public meetings, saying people often felt that his speeches had ended too soon. "After his public meetings, people would feel that Atal ji should have spoken a little longer. Such was his personality and his impact on people," he said.

An Unforgettable Legacy

Thakur said Vajpayee's contribution extended far beyond politics. "As a poet, writer, journalist and orator, Atal ji made an unparalleled contribution to the country. He was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, but the contribution and legacy behind that honour can never be forgotten," he said.

"Atalji may not be among us today, but he continues to occupy a place of immense respect in the hearts of the people. His contribution to the nation and especially to Himachal Pradesh will always be remembered," Thakur added.

On the statement about corruption by Baba Ramdev, Jai Ram Thakur said that his main intent and concern would be that the problem should end wherever it exists. (ANI)