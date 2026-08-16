Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Saini highlighted Vajpayee's dedication to the nation and commitment to democratic values, stating his ideals will continue to inspire.

CM Saini Remembers Vajpayee's Legacy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, recalling the veteran leader's contribution to the nation and to strengthening Indian democracy.

Saini said that Vajpayee's unwavering dedication to the country, steadfastness in his convictions and commitment to democratic values made him a prominent figure in Indian politics whose memory will continue to remain alive in people's hearts.

"His unwavering dedication to the nation, steadfastness in his convictions, and commitment to democratic values made him a figure in Indian politics whose memory will forever remain alive in our hearts," the Chief Minister said.

Saini further said that Vajpayee's thoughts and ideas would continue to inspire people and guide them on the path of serving the nation.

"His thoughts and ideals will continue to guide us all on the path of service to the nation," he said.

A Look at Vajpayee's Political Career

Vajpayee, who served as Prime Minister in three terms, remains one of the most prominent leaders of post-Independence India.

He served briefly as Prime Minister in 1996 and later led coalition governments from 1998 to 1999 and from 1999 to 2004.

A founding leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee was known for his oratory, parliamentary contributions and role in shaping India's political landscape.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, in 2015.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. His death anniversary is observed every year as an occasion to remember his contribution to public life and his political legacy.

Political leaders and dignitaries across the country also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary. (ANI)