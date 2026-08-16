Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma are in Alwar to inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects, including a new dairy plant. Shah will also transfer funds via DBT and distribute appointment letters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma arrived in Alwar district on Sunday to participate in various official programs. The Union Home Minister and CM Bhajanlal Sharma were attending a ceremony at Vijay Nagar Ground to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several key development projects.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shah will unveil multiple development initiatives and is scheduled to address a large public gathering shortly. The event is also being attended by Union Minister and Alwar MP Bhupender Yadav, Rajasthan Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma, along with several other prominent public representatives and officials.

Key Dairy Sector Initiatives

Shah will lay the foundation stone of a new dairy plant at the Alwar Saras Dairy Complex. On this occasion, Amit Shah will also e-inaugurate the Dairy Processing Plants and Cattle Feed Plants of various milk unions.

Financial Aid and Cooperative Sector Boost

During the programme, Amit Shah will announce the formation of new Central Cooperative Banks and will remotely transfer funds to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). These beneficiaries will include those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

State-Wide Development and Employment

At the event, the e-foundation stone laying and e-inauguration of various development works worth Rs 6,262 crore across 17 districts of Rajasthan. Additionally, appointment letters will be distributed to 10,548 newly appointed personnel under the Rozgar Utsav.

Strengthening Rural Economy Through Cooperation

The foundation stone laying of the new dairy plant at Alwar Saras Dairy Complex and the e-inauguration of various dairy processing and cattle feed plants will be an important step towards strengthening the processing and production capacity of the dairy cooperative sector in the state. This will boost modern dairy infrastructure, create better opportunities for milk producers, and contribute to further strengthening the rural economy through cooperation.

This initiative, in line with the mantra of "Sahkar se Samriddhi" given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will further reinforce the Government's commitment to making cooperative institutions modern, efficient and self-reliant, and to economically empowering farmers and milk producers through cooperation. (ANI)