Uttarakhand plans 315 rural roads worth ₹2,708 crore under PMGSY Phase 4 to connect 610 settlements. The Cabinet meeting also saw the launch of the Haridwar Kumbh website and album.

As far as the dynamics of any reality TV show are concerned, Uttrakhand is going to receive a big boost in rural connectivity with the agreement to accelerate the process of approval of 315 roads costing about ₹2,708 crore under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

This information was announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who focused on rural infrastructure development in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was announcing a host of other developments that were taken up at the meeting of Uttarakhand Cabinet in Haridwar, including the efforts to take the Kumbh Mela of the city to the world stage.

Phase 4 of PMGSY: 315 Roads in Uttrakhand

Phase 4 of the PMGSY scheme has seen 315 road schemes proposed for approval. As far as the cost of such a scheme is concerned, it is estimated to be ₹2,708 crore. Through this network, roads will connect 610 villages in the state.

Uttrakhand, being surrounded by mountains, requires proper road connectivity to facilitate its people to access schools, hospitals and other government facilities.

Better roads can also ensure the transport of produce by farmers, help small businesses and facilitate emergency medical travel. However, these projects are pending the required approvals and further information on when and how much work will be done in each district has not been shared.

₹2,708 Crore Road Scheme for Improving Rural Connectivity

A number of places in Uttarakhand are hampered geographically due to being situated in hilly and remote locations. Development of roads in these areas will go a long way in making transportation and economic activities easier.

The project of developing 315 new roads can be seen as a step towards improving the connectivity between rural and urban areas and thereby help the growth of agricultural activities.

The scheme is part of Uttarakhand’s overall plan for developing rural infrastructure in its remote areas.

Resolution of Thanks Passed for PM Modi at Uttarakhand Cabinet Meeting

A resolution of thanks was passed at the Uttarakhand cabinet meeting held in Haridwar on the 25th year of public service of PM Narendra Modi as the head of the government.

As per Dhami, the meeting involved various issues regarding the growth and development of the state, administrative reforms and welfare of people. The shared message from the Chief Minister did not provide any details about other topics that had been discussed in the meeting.

Unveiling of Haridwar Kumbh Website and Album

The meeting witnessed unveiling of the Haridwar Kumbh website and an album to promote the religious, spiritual and cultural significance of Kumbh in the international arena.

The project intends to provide information on the significance of Kumbh and its traditions through the website. Haridwar is one of the important pilgrim places where people come for performing religious rites related to Ganga.

Thus, the planned construction of rural roads and the project for promoting Kumbh indicate two priorities of Uttarakhand government.