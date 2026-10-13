Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performs Maa Ganga puja at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 25 years as head of government, praying for his health and the state’s prosperity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a special puja at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public office as the head of a government. Accompanied by members of the state Cabinet, Dhami offered prayers to Maa Ganga and participated in the ritual with traditional chants and religious ceremonies.

The gathering concluded with Ganga Aarti, during which the Chief Minister and other ministers prayed for Modi’s good health, long life and continued service to the country. Dhami also sought blessings for the well-being, prosperity and happiness of Uttarakhand’s residents, along with the state’s continued progress.

Har Ki Pauri: CM Dhami Performs Maa Ganga Puja in Haridwar

Har Ki Pauri is one of Haridwar’s best-known religious sites and holds a special place in Hindu traditions. Located on the banks of the Ganga, the ghat attracts devotees who visit for prayers, ritual bathing and the daily Ganga Aarti.

The ceremony marking Modi’s public service milestone was conducted according to traditional religious practices. Dhami and his Cabinet colleagues offered prayers and participated in the aarti, combining the occasion with wishes for the country’s and the state’s welfare.

The event also highlighted the spiritual significance of the Ganga in Uttarakhand, where the river is closely associated with religious traditions, cultural heritage and tourism.

Prayers for PM Narendra Modi’s Health and Long Life

During the ceremony, Dhami prayed for the Prime Minister’s good health and longevity. The prayers also served as an expression of respect for Modi’s years in public life and his contribution to the country, as viewed by his supporters.

Alongside these wishes, the Chief Minister sought blessings for peace, prosperity and happiness among the people of Uttarakhand. He expressed hope that the state would continue to advance on the path of development.

PM Modi Completes 25 Years as Head of Government

According to Dhami’s social media post, the puja was organised to mark Modi completing 25 years in public service as the head of a government. Modi first became Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001 and later took office as India’s Prime Minister in May 2014.

His journey from leading the Gujarat government to heading the Union government has been a significant part of India’s political landscape. His tenure and policies have drawn both support and criticism from different sections of the political spectrum.

The Haridwar ceremony marked the milestone through a religious observance, with Dhami and his Cabinet colleagues praying for Modi’s continued well-being and for Uttarakhand’s peace, prosperity and development.