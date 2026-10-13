Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approves funding proposals for roads, irrigation, drinking water, temples and housing, including ₹61.42 crore for 18 Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2027 projects.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved proposals for funding several development projects across the state, covering road construction, drinking water, irrigation, temple improvements and government housing. A major allocation has also been proposed for preparations for the Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2027, with ₹61.42 crore approved for 18 works.

The decisions aim to improve essential infrastructure, strengthen rural connectivity and support the development of religious sites across different districts.

Road Construction Projects Approved in Champawat, Dehradun and Pithoragarh

In Champawat district, ₹9.94 crore has been approved for constructing internal roads measuring 10 kilometres each in rural areas of Tanakpur and Banbasa.

In Dehradun’s Majri Grant area, ₹1.37 crore has been sanctioned for a two-kilometre road connecting Laltappar with Gorkha Basti Sagar and other residential areas.

Pithoragarh has also received approval for a project worth ₹74.24 lakh to construct a paved pathway and culvert between Bhumidhar and Kumalgaon.

Rural Connectivity and Irrigation Get Funding

In Pithoragarh, ₹49.85 lakh has been approved for a connecting road from Primary School Bhugaon to Naghar, Kumalta and Syusi in Majhera Gram Panchayat.

Another ₹44.13 lakh has been sanctioned for constructing an irrigation channel at the field in Tauk Bhaura Gram Panchayat. These projects are expected to improve village access and support agricultural activities.

Funds for Temple Development and Beautification

Several religious sites will receive funding for strengthening and improvement work. In Jaspur, Udham Singh Nagar district, ₹1.62 crore has been approved for strengthening the ancient temple at Dam.

The development and beautification of the Guru Gorakhnath Temple fairground in Pithoragarh will receive ₹32.53 lakh. In Sult, Almora, ₹50 lakh has been approved against the sanctioned amount of ₹98.79 lakh for Shaktipeeth Bhounadevi Temple.

Additionally, ₹31.90 lakh will be released for installing a statue of Emperor Bharat and carrying out beautification work at Kanvashram in Pauri district.

In Lohaghat, Champawat, ₹20 lakh each has been approved for the beautification of Tyaundar Baba Temple, Bhumia Baba Temple and Maharudra Temple, all in Forti.

Kotdwar Drinking Water Scheme Gets ₹3.30 Crore

The Saneh urban drinking water scheme in Kotdwar, Pauri Garhwal, has received ₹3.30 crore for tubewell drilling and construction of a water-lifting reservoir at Saneh Malli.

Government Housing and Kumbh Mela 2027 Preparations

In Tehri district’s Kirti Nagar tehsil, ₹1.213 crore has been approved for residential buildings for officers and employees, including ₹50 lakh to initiate the work.

Separately, ₹61.42 crore has been approved for 18 infrastructure projects linked to the Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2027 under the Government of India’s infrastructure grant. The funding is expected to support preparations for the major religious gathering.