Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha braved heavy rainfall to participate in a 2 km roadshow in Agartala. Declining an umbrella from security, he continued walking alongside BJP workers to show solidarity ahead of upcoming local elections.

Tripura CM Manik Saha Joins Rain-Drenched Roadshow

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a roadshow alongside BJP workers despite heavy rainfall, continuing the event for around 2 km without an umbrella. According to the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO), security personnel offered Saha an umbrella during the roadshow, but he declined and continued walking alongside party workers in the rain. The Chief Minister participated in the roadshow for approximately 2 km despite the heavy rainfall.

Earlier, CM Manik Saha on Friday said that people do not want the CPI(M) to return to power in Tripura, as they have already rejected the party. “People of this state have witnessed their long rule. But now, Congress has joined hands with them. The Bharatiya Janata Party government is determined to work for the welfare of the people. BJP-nominated candidates will win again with a huge mandate on December 2,” he said. Chief Minister Saha said this at a meeting organised in support of BJP candidates in Panisagar in North Tripura district on Friday.

BJP-nominated candidates are contesting in all 13 seats in the upcoming Panisagar Nagar Panchayat elections. Addressing the meeting organised in support of the party candidates, the Chief Minister said that people are one of the strengths of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “The presence of people here indicates what the results are going to be on December 2. There is no doubt that we are going to win. Elections were also held in 2021 in AMC. The kind of public support we witnessed at that time, we are now seeing even greater support than before,” he said.

Saha said that the opposition parties are no longer getting public support. That is why they are staging various dramas, claiming that there is no democracy in the state. “To attract people's attention, they are now going to the election office and staging sit-in demonstrations. They are demanding the deployment of central forces in the upcoming elections. However, elections were also held during their tenure, but they never made such demands at that time,” he said.