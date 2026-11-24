CJP activists Ratna Singh and Saurav Das claim they were unfairly blocked from attending an Oxford University event, prompting accusations of state-led suppression against young voices and ongoing concerns over freedom of expression in India.

Ratna Singh Slams Government Over Travel Ban on Activist Saurav Das

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Ratna Singh on Monday alleged that young voices in the country are being targeted for questioning those in power, after fellow activist Saurav Das claimed that he was stopped from boarding a flight to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. In a post on X, Singh said that both she and Das had been invited by the Oxford Union, adding that her visa had been rejected a few days ago.

"Saurav and I were both invited by the Oxford Union. My visa was rejected a few days ago, something I could still accept as there was no apparent direct interference," she said. Reacting to the developments involving Das, Singh said that the manner in which he was allegedly prevented from boarding his flight raised questions about freedom of expression and the space available for young people to voice their opinions. "But what has happened now is absolutely unbelievable. It is shameful that the youth of this country are being targeted simply for having the courage to speak the truth and question those in power, looking them straight in the eye," she said.

Saurav and I were both invited by the Oxford Union. My visa was rejected a few days ago, something I could still accept as there was no apparent direct interference. But what has happened now is absolutely unbelievable. It is shameful that the youth of this country are being targeted simply for having the courage to speak the truth and question those in power, looking them straight in the eye. The manner in which Saurav was not allowed to board today raises deeply troubling questions about the state of freedom of expression and the space being allowed for young voices in this country. — Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) November 23, 2026 "The manner in which Saurav was not allowed to board today raises deeply troubling questions about the state of freedom of expression and the space being allowed for young voices in this country," Singh added. Earlier, CJP activist Saurav Das alleged that he was stopped by the Central government at Delhi Airport from travelling to London, where he was scheduled to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. In a post on X, Das accused the government of preventing him from travelling, describing it as a "cowardly Modi Govt". "I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford," he said. (ANI)