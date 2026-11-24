A two-day BJP National Office Bearers meeting will take place in New Delhi on November 27-28. PM Narendra Modi and top party leaders will deliberate on organizational priorities, future political challenges, and the party's upcoming roadmap.

PM Modi to Attend BJP National Office Bearers Meet in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): A two-day meeting of the BJP National Office Bearers will be held at the PUSA campus in New Delhi on November 27 and 28, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior party functionaries expected to attend, sources said. All BJP national office bearers are expected to first assemble at the party headquarters before proceeding to the meeting venue at PUSA, sources added.

The meeting is likely to focus on key organisational priorities, upcoming political challenges and the party's future roadmap. The meeting is expected to deliberate on important organisational matters and the party's strategy for the coming period.

Earlier last month, on october 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Lucknow to attend the BJP's state working committee meeting, as the party prepares its organisational roadmap and election strategy ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The meeting brings together the party's senior state leadership, district presidents and key office-bearers to discuss organisational priorities, review grassroots outreach and set targets for the upcoming Assembly elections. Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with party organisation officials, participated in the state executive committee meeting. (ANI)