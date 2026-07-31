Dehradun Police booked a private secretary from the Uttarakhand Secretariat and his family in an alleged dowry death case. The action followed a complaint from the victim's mother, who alleged harassment after her daughter died by suicide.

The Dehradun Police have registered a case against a private secretary posted at the Uttarakhand Secretariat and his family members following the alleged dowry death of his wife. The victim reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself, after which her mother filed a formal complaint alleging persistent harassment by the husband and his relatives.

Police Launch Investigation

Providing details on the matter, Circle Officer (CO) Vandana Verma stated that the police received information at the Doiwala Kotwali police station regarding the incident. "Information was received at the Doiwala Kotwali police station that a woman had committed suicide by hanging herself. Acting on this information, the police team inspected the scene; the inquest proceedings were conducted, and a post-mortem examination was carried out," Verma told ANI.

The police action shifted to a criminal investigation after the deceased's family came forward with allegations of foul play and mental torture. "Subsequently, the woman's mother submitted a formal complaint alleging that the woman was subjected to harassment in various ways by her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law, and that she committed suicide due to this harassment. This complaint has been recorded, a formal case has been registered, and further investigation is underway," the Circle Officer added.

Evidence Gathering Stage

Addressing the current status of the legal proceedings, Verma emphasised that the department is gathering evidence before making arrests. "Regarding the individuals against whom action is being taken--the investigation is currently in its initial stage; further action will be determined based on the evidence that emerges as the investigation proceeds," she stated. (ANI)