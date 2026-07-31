PM Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on August 1. He will inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, lay the foundation for projects worth over Rs 17,900 crore in AP, and open a cultural centre in Mysuru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on August 1, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects, including infrastructure, semiconductor, renewable energy and road connectivity initiatives.

PM's Visit to Andhra Pradesh

According to the Prime Minister's Office, at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will undertake a walk-through of the passenger terminal building of Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh. At around 11:30 am, he will inaugurate the airport and lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,900 crore in Bhogapuram. He will address the gathering on the occasion.

Thereafter, at around 3:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, a PMO said in its release.

Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram. Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of over Rs 5,640 crore, the Greenfield airport has been designed to handle 6 million passengers annually.

As per the release, the passenger terminal building has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements.

The airport has been equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0 technologies, Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling systems and intelligent operational monitoring solutions. These systems are expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger convenience and safety, and optimise resource utilisation, as per the PMO release.

The project incorporates several sustainability features, including energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy-efficient lighting, a 5 MW solar power plant, rainwater harvesting, smart building management systems, waste management initiatives, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and environmental monitoring measures. The terminal has been designed in accordance with Green Building Standards and is registered with the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The airport's architectural design draws inspiration from the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh. The terminal's roof profile reflects the traditional Chuttilu cottages and the landscapes of the Araku Valley, while its flowing form symbolises the graceful movement of a flying fish, blending regional architectural elements with contemporary airport design. The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region.

ASIP Semiconductor Project

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the ASIP Semiconductor Project at Visakhapatnam, being developed with an investment of over ₹460 crore. The facility is being developed by ASIP Technologies Pvt Ltd in partnership with APACT, Republic of Korea. As per the release, it is Andhra Pradesh's first semiconductor manufacturing facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. The facility will manufacture around 96 million semiconductor chips annually and create high-skilled employment opportunities, while also fostering a robust ancillary ecosystem to support semiconductor manufacturing.

Renewable Energy and Transmission Projects

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System for Integration of Kurnool-IV Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) - Phase-I (4.5 GW), being implemented by POWERGRID through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with an investment of about Rs 5,550 crore.

According to the PMO release, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Transmission System for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone / Solar Energy Zone (Andhra Pradesh) - Part A & Part B, implemented at a cost of around ₹3,550 crore, and the Transmission Scheme for Solar Energy Zone in Ananthapuram (2,500 MW) and Kurnool (1,000 MW), implemented by POWERGRID at a cost of over ₹820 crore.

These transmission projects will enable the evacuation of power generated from the renewable energy zones in Kurnool and Ananthapuram and the transmission of power to beneficiaries across the country through the National Grid. They will facilitate the integration of a large quantum of renewable energy into the grid, improve the availability of clean power for demand centres, and contribute to India's energy transition and decarbonisation efforts by reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based power generation.

National Highway Projects

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over ₹1,880 crore. The projects to be dedicated include the four-lane access-controlled Greenfield highway from Recherla to Guruvaygudem section of NH-365BG, the four-lane access-controlled Greenfield highway from Guruvaygudem to Devarapalle section of NH-365BG, and the four-lane Tadipatri Bypass on NH-67. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the high-level bridge at Lingasamudram on the Penchalakona-Yerpedu section of NH-565. These projects will ease congestion in Vijayawada and several other cities, improve road safety, reduce travel distance and travel time between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, and promote regional connectivity.

Inauguration in Karnataka

Furthermore, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Karnataka's Mysuru. The Viveka Smaraka commemorates Swami Vivekananda's historic visit to Mysuru in November 1892 during his journey across India. During his stay, he delivered discourses, interacted with scholars and devotees, and received the patronage of Maharaja Sri Chamarajendra Wadiyar X, whose support enabled his journey to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.

Established at the historic Niranjana Math, the Viveka Smaraka is spread across a built-up area of over 81,000 square feet and comprises a main building and an annex block. It houses a 4-D Experience Centre, an exhibition hall, an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of around 700, classrooms, conference rooms, a library, a reading room, a meditation and yoga hall, and a book stall. The centre also includes dedicated facilities for students preparing for competitive examinations.

As per the release, dedicated to the life, message and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the Cultural Youth Centre aims to serve as a vibrant hub for value-based education, leadership development and personality building. It is expected to benefit more than 10,000 students from nearby educational institutions, as well as urban and rural youth, through lectures, workshops, short-term courses and capacity-building programmes inspired by Swami Vivekananda's philosophy of nation-building and character development. (ANI)