Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully accused the state govt of curtailing assembly sessions to evade accountability. In contrast, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded the Rajasthan Assembly for its rich history of legislative debate and traditions.

LoP Accuses Govt of Dodging Accountability

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully strongly criticized the state government, accusing it of being "afraid to let the House run" and deliberately curtailing assembly sittings to dodge accountability According to the LoP, assembly sessions are being called merely as a constitutional formality-to satisfy the requirement that the House must meet at least once every six months-rather than for meaningful legislative debate.

He pointed out that previous sessions were wrapped up well ahead of their scheduled timelines under the pretext of having no legislative business, which prevented critical discussions on key bills and public grievances. He said, "... Government seems afraid to let the House run. The session has been convened only because the Assembly is constitutionally required to meet every six months."

Emphasising the administration's alleged reluctance to face accountability, Jully stated, "Last time, despite having a schedule to continue for 24 more days, the government ended the session early, claiming it had no business, and key legislation could not be taken up."

Jully further accused the administration of avoiding meaningful discussions on vital public matters. The leader emphasised that numerous issues concerning youth, farmers, and basic infrastructure are being sidelined, and people have not recieved any benefits from government schemes. "Several issues need discussion, those concerning youth, students, farmers, medical services, roads, sanitation, drainage, plantation, development, unemployment, recruitment, sanitation workers, and people not receiving the benefits of government schemes. We want these issues to be discussed," Tikaram Jully said.

Om Birla Praises Assembly's Legislative Traditions

Meanwhile, earlier in July, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly had shaped his understanding of parliamentary traditions and legislative values. Birla was addressing the inaugural session of the 'Legislative Pride Journey - Conclave of Present and Former Legislators' held to mark the 75 years of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in Jaipur.

Recalling the beginning of his legislative journey, Birla said the experience he gained as a member of the Rajasthan Assembly continues to guide him in his present role as Lok Sabha Speaker. "The knowledge and understanding I gained from sitting in the Legislative Assembly for 11 consecutive years are benefiting me today in my role as the Lok Sabha Speaker," Birla said.

He said his legislative journey began after he was elected to the Assembly in 2003 and recalled learning by observing senior leaders while sitting in the last row of the House. Birla said Rajasthan has always maintained a tradition of discussion, dialogue, agreement, disagreement and deliberation.

Calling the Assembly the "first school" that gave him new values in life, he said the legislative values acquired there continue to guide him. "The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is the first school of my legislative life. The Legislative Assembly is not merely a forum for debate, but also a school for learning," Birla said. (ANI)