Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state has made all arrangements for a safe Kanwar Yatra. The government also approved free land allotment in New Tehri for police welfare and he inaugurated several development projects.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government has made all necessary arrangements for the safe and smooth movement of Kanwar pilgrims, while also highlighting various development and police welfare initiatives in the state.

On the Kanwar Yatra, CM Dhami said, "Just like every year, we welcome the Kanwar pilgrims, the devotees of Lord Shiva, who are coming to collect water from Mother Ganga. We extend a warm welcome and greetings to all of them. We have made all the necessary arrangements for their movement, including provisions at the ghats, transport and traffic management, security, sanitation, and lighting as well as route diversions. We pray to the Almighty that their journey is pleasant and safe. We extend our best wishes and pray that Lord Bholenath showers His grace upon all the pilgrims and ensures their well-being in every way."

Land Allotment for Police Welfare

Meanwhile, on the directions of CM Dhami, the Uttarakhand government has approved the free allotment of land in New Tehri for police welfare purposes. According to an official release, the state government has sanctioned the free allotment of a 90-square-metre vacant plot located adjacent to Residential Building No. 12, C-Block, Type-3, allotted to the Police Department in Tehri Garhwal district.

Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram has directed the District Magistrate and Rehabilitation Director, Tehri Dam Project, New Tehri, to take necessary action. The authorities have been instructed to ensure that the allotment is completed as per prescribed rules and submit a compliance report to the state government. Dhami said the decision would help the Police Department develop essential infrastructure and further strengthen welfare measures for police personnel.

Development Projects in Udham Singh Nagar

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected the newly constructed Ring Road in Gadarpur, Udham Singh Nagar. He also inaugurated the newly constructed bus station in Gadarpur and dedicated the new Block Development Office building to the public. He further laid the foundation stone for the road connecting Dalbaba Temple to the Gularbhoj Kulha Tilpuri Forest Barrier. (ANI)