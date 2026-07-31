Students in Ranchi have launched an indefinite Satyagraha, protesting recurring paper leaks and mismanagement by Jharkhand's JPSC and JSSC recruitment bodies. They demand systemic reforms and accountability to restore faith in public examinations.

Students Launch Indefinite Protest in Ranchi

Mounting frustration over recurring paper leaks, administrative lapses, and delayed examinations has pushed student protesters onto the streets of Ranchi, where an indefinite Satyagraha entered its third day. Armed with demands for accountability and structural reform within the state's primary recruitment bodies--the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)--protesting youth have made it clear that they will not back down until systemic transparency is restored. The outrage follows a series of recent controversies involving exam leaks, questionable administrative decisions, and logistics blunders that students say have crippled their career prospects.

Exam Failures and Mismanagement Cited

Students on the ground paint a grim picture of the state's educational and public recruitment infrastructure, citing severe mismanagement that spans multiple examination cycles. "Be it any exam, like the JPSC or JSSC CGL, the papers are getting leaked," said Rekha Rana, a student protester at the demonstration. "Recently, the JPSC paper was leaked; a blacklisted company was brought in to handle it, and the JPSC PT results were declared without the proper authorisation of the team members. The admit cards were distributed after the JSSC exams were held. Jharkhand's education system is in shambles. Students are deeply frustrated and anxious about their futures, feeling as though their prospects are sinking," added Rana.

Rana's sentiments echo across the crowd, where thousands of aspirants feel caught in an endless loop of preparation, postponement, and administrative corruption. Protesters are demanding a structural overhaul rather than mere political or bureaucratic damage control.

Protesters Demand True Accountability

Speaking on the government's delayed response to public outcry, protester Archana Kumari emphasised that symbolic gestures, such as official resignations, fail to address the core problem. "The JPSC and JSSC scams -- you might recall that the government only took cognisance of the JPSC issue after the OMR sheet went viral, and you likely saw what happened with the JPSC Chairman subsequently," Kumari pointed out. "Merely resigning won't ensure accountability; you have to be accountable. Transparency must be brought into the system; the old ways won't work in Jharkhand anymore because the students here have become aware," she added.

The current protest marks an escalation in student activism across the state capital. Having previously staged demonstrations at Bapu Vatika in Morabadi, the youth movement has mobilised into a organized front determined to hold state authorities to account. "That is why we students have united and are protesting; this is our third day here," Kumari added. "Our Satyagraha will continue until the government addresses our demands -- demands that are in the students' best interest."

As the protest enters its third day, the pressure remains squarely on state authorities to address the growing unrest, implement strict anti-leak measures, and restore faith in Jharkhand's public recruitment framework.

Former CM Criticises State Government

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das criticised the state government over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, claiming that several examinations conducted in the past few years were not fair and demanding that the government take responsibility for the issue. "The issue isn't just about the JPSC seats... Throughout their 6.5- to 7-year tenure, jobs have been nowhere to be found. Regarding recruitment, about ten exams were conducted during this period, but none were fair; some cases even reached the High Court and Supreme Court. Who appoints the officials to these bodies? It is the government... We had a 'double-engine' government. Between 2014 and 2019, we recruited over 1,33,000 people through transparent processes... We engaged reputable, clean agencies, conducted exams within deadlines, and completed recruitments accordingly... The government ought to accept some accountability," Das told ANI.