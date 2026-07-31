Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Bhupendra Patel discussed public welfare issues. The state also launched a Rs 25 crore 'Marketing Support Scheme' to help rural women in Sakhi Mandals sell their products on e-commerce platforms.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held an informal meeting at Swarnim Sankul-1 in Gandhinagar on Friday and discussed various public welfare issues.

The Governor was at Sabarmati Hall in Swarnim Sankul-1 to attend a pre-scheduled programme. After the programme, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel invited him to visit the Chief Minister's Office, which the Governor accepted. Following the conclusion of his scheduled programme, the Governor visited the Chief Minister's Office. CM Patel welcomed Governor Acharya Devvrat with a shawl and a bouquet. During the informal meeting, the Governor and the Chief Minister held a cordial discussion on various issues related to public welfare. Governor Devvrat is known for his simple lifestyle and frequently visits villages across the state, where he participates in Gram Sabhas, shares meals with Antyodaya families and interacts with farmers to promote natural farming. CM Patel is also known for his approachable nature and frequently interacts with people during his visits to villages and schools.

Gujarat Launches 'Marketing Support Scheme' for Rural Women

Earlier on Thursday, to make rural women associated with Sakhi Mandals financially Atmanirbhar and increase their income, the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC) has launched the 'Marketing Support Scheme'.Under the scheme, Rs 25 crore will be provided during 2026-27 to help Sakhi Mandals connect their products to e-commerce platforms, giving them access to national and international markets. Implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and guided by Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and Minister of State Sanjaysinh Mahida, the scheme will help rural women sell their locally made products online and connect them directly with global markets.

Financial Aid and E-commerce Integration

Until now, products made by Self-Help Groups were mainly sold at local fairs and exhibitions. Under the new scheme, women will receive financial assistance to complete the required formalities for registering on e-commerce platforms. This includes GST registration up to Rs 15,000, FSSAI licence up to Rs 10,000, and PAN Card registration up to Rs 2,000. Additionally, an online sales incentive of Rs 20 per order will be provided, with lifetime assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for each Sakhi Mandal. This initiative will help rural women earn from home and become 'Lakhpati Didis', while giving a strong boost to the rural economy.

Inspiring Success: The Story of Rekhaben

Rekhaben of Dhoraji earned Rs 10.96 Lakh annually through her spice business. The success story of the President of the Osam Sakhi Mandal in Patanvav village of Dhoraji taluka, Rajkot district, is inspiring many rural women. After joining a Self-Help Group in 2016, she received food processing training from RSETI and started a traditional spices business. With a bank loan of Rs 1.5 lakh, she expanded her business and created employment opportunities for other local women. Today, her spice unit earns an annual income of over Rs 10.96 lakh.

Under the Government's new 'Marketing Support Scheme', many Sakhi Mandals like Rekhaben's will now be able to sell their products through e-commerce platforms and reach customers in national and international markets. (ANI)