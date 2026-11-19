Pantnagar Airport expansion gets environmental clearance, paving the way for a 3,000-metre runway and a ₹375.33 crore upgrade expected to boost Kumaon tourism, industry and air connectivity.Do you like this personality?

Air connectivity in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand will get a major boost as the proposed expansion of Pantnagar Airport has been given environmental clearance. The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), headed by Chief Secretary, approved the project on Thursday after recommending it by the State level Environment Impact Assessment Committee (SCEIA).

After examining the proposal for expansion of Pantnagar Airport on October 7 and November 3, 2026, the committee recommended giving environmental clearance to the project. This will help in upgrading the airport.

3000 meter long runway

Under the expansion project, a 3000 meter long runway will be constructed. At present, due to limitations in infrastructure at the airport, larger aircraft cannot be operated. However, with the expansion of the airport, larger aircraft can be operated.

Apart from this, the expansion project, prepared by Airports Authority of India (AAI), includes upgradation of terminal building, apron, taxiways and other related infrastructure facilities at Pantnagar Airport.

CM Dhami says expansion is milestone for Kumaon

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that granting environmental clearance to the project is a milestone for Kumaon. He added that the expansion will improve air connectivity in the state and will help in the overall development in Kumaon.

With larger aircraft expected to be operated from Pantnagar Airport, after this expansion, tourism, industries and investments could be boosted in the region. It could also create employment opportunities in the region, and encourage business activity in various parts of the region, he added.

Tourism, industries, disasters to be benefitted

The expansion of Pantnagar Airport will benefit the region in various ways apart from passengers, said the Chief Minister. It will help attract tourists from different parts of the country. It will also encourage industrial development and investment in the region.

He added that improved infrastructure at the airport in a disaster prone state like Uttarakhand will help in relief and rescue operations. More capacity in the airport will make it easier to provide relief materials and other necessary resources during emergencies.

No displacement of families

The expansion of Pantnagar Airport will not displace any families from their homes, said Dhami. However, he assured that environment friendly measures and conditions will be adhered to during the construction and expansion of the airport. The government is emphasising on development without causing damage to environment.

AAI project worth Rs 375.33 crore will be taken ahead

The expansion of Pantnagar Airport will cost around Rs 375.33 crore. It includes expanding runway, terminal building, apron, taxiways and other related infrastructure. As per EIA Notification, 2006, it comes under category B-1, item 7(a) (airport projects).

The state government will work in coordination with the Centre and AAI to complete the project within the required timeframe so that improved air services can be provided in Kumaon, said Dhami.