Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit, emphasizing the strong economic partnership, shared democratic values, and vast potential for collaboration in technology, AI, and space exploration between the two nations.

Om Birla Addresses the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit in New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who addressed the inaugural session of the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit in New Delhi, highlighted India's economic potential, stating in a post on X that "investing in India is not merely about participating in an emerging market, but an opportunity to connect with the world's most significant growth prospects." Sharing highlights of his address in a post on X, Birla noted that the conference is being held at a historic moment as the two nations move towards the 250th anniversary of American independence and 2047, the centenary year of India's independence.

"Held at a historic moment as we move towards the 250th anniversary of American independence and 2047, the centenary year of India’s independence, this conference symbolises the shared democratic values, mutual trust and vast potential for economic cooperation between the two countries. India and the United States can play a significant role in charting a new course for the global economy in the 21st century. Parliamentary diplomacy and democratic dialogue can further strengthen bilateral relations in this direction", he said.

Highlighting the complementary strengths of both nations, Birla stated that India's vast economic potential, skilled human resources, and manufacturing capacity, together with America's advanced technology and research capabilities, can open up new opportunities for the joint development of future technologies.

"India’s vast economic potential, skilled human resources and manufacturing capacity, together with America’s advanced technology and research capabilities, can open up new opportunities for the joint development of future technologies. It is essential to promote cooperation in AI, Semiconductors, Space Technology and Digital Infrastructure, as well as in MSMEs, Startups, women-led entrepreneurship, and Skill Development. The NISAR satellite mission and space cooperation are examples of this partnership’s scientific potential. Investing in India is not merely about participating in an emerging market, but an opportunity to connect with the world’s most significant growth prospects", he said.

Expressing confidence in the future of bilateral ties, Birla said, "I believe that this India-US partnership, based on democratic diplomacy, technological cooperation and a shared vision, will bring positive changes to people’s lives while giving fresh momentum to the vision of a developed India by 2047."

Speaking at the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit on Defence Manufacturing and Cooperation in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh attributed the rise in investments in the state to improved law and order under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Improved law and order under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strengthened confidence among domestic and international investors, leading to rising investments in Uttar Pradesh...", he said.