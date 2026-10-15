Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed faster road repairs in Rudraprayag, where officials are targeting pothole-free roads by October 15, with a focus on safety, quality and smoother travel.

The Rudraprayag district of the state of Uttarakhand is taking all steps to repair damaged roads in order to make them pothole-free as per the directions given by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami. Such a step would help in ensuring safe journey and smooth travel for citizens as well as tourists.

Roads often get damaged in hilly districts and especially after rains as they start getting filled with potholes. So such a step will not only be beneficial for regular travel but will also be helpful in religious tourism as well as the traffic related to Char Dham Yatra.

CM Dhami Advises Taking Required Steps to Make Roads Pothole-Free

As per the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, officials are required to take all necessary measures to make roads of Uttarakhand pothole-free. In the Rudraprayag district, administration has started the process of repairing damaged roads and improving road condition.

Earlier the district administration had fixed the deadline of October 15 for making roads in the district pothole-free. District Magistrate Vishal Mishra had directed officials to prepare repair plans and complete the process of tendering.

This is aimed at addressing the issue of road damages in a systematic manner rather than letting the poor road conditions continue to impact commuters.

Rudraprayag Road Repair: Repaired Sections Getting Priority

As per this campaign, priority will be given to the roads where potholes or damaged areas cause problems to the drivers.

The administration in the district had also assigned some officials who will be responsible for monitoring important road stretches which are highly damaged. Reports regarding repair status will also be collected by them to see the execution of the campaign.

When it comes to hill roads, the repair work does not only involve patching up of the potholes. Road strength, road drainage, and repair work are other factors which need to be considered to prevent future road damage.

Monitoring these factors can help the repairs last for a long period of time.

Road Improvement Campaigns to Help Residents and Pilgrims

Rudraprayag is an important district of Uttarakhand where road connectivity plays an important part in people’s life.

Poor quality roads could interfere with everyday travels as well as create problems for pilgrims moving within the area. Improved roads may serve as an answer to this problem; however, safety is also affected by weather conditions and driving habits.

The deadline set by the administration – October 15 – served as an indicator of time frame for the completion of the pothole campaign in the district.

Road Quality and Proper Maintenance Still Matter

While the campaign aims to fix the potholes, it will only be successful if road quality is maintained afterwards.

In order to achieve that, residents and visitors will need proper drainage and maintenance of the road, especially those which are prone to water damage due to rain.

The pothole campaign has shown the priority of the state government in improving road conditions in Rudraprayag.