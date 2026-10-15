A four-year-old nursery student named Mayra from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has captured attention online after appealing to the district magistrate for help with persistent waterlogging in her area. In a viral video, the young girl highlights how dirty, stagnant water makes it difficult for children to reach school safely.

Waterlogging in Chiran Hridaypur village in the Bithoor area of Kanpur district has become a major problem for residents, who have been struggling with stagnant water for nearly a month. Children and elderly citizens are compelled to walk through the water to move about, making daily tasks challenging due to the unclean water and its unpleasant odour.

A little girl's petition to the district government has raised awareness of the village's state amid the ongoing issues. Kanpur District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar has been requested by nursery student Myra to step in and assist locals in getting assistance from the ongoing flooding.

Every day, Myra must cross filthy water to get to school. The young kids is so concerned by the challenges that she has made a direct request for assistance to the district magistrate. She requested in her petition that the DM comprehend the difficulties she and the other villages are facing and find a quick solution. Her appeal has brought attention to how even the youngest Chiran Hridaypur villagers are being impacted by the ongoing waterlogging.

According to villagers, waterlogging has persisted for around a month, making it difficult to use village lanes and roads. The foul smell from the stagnant, dirty water has added to residents' discomfort. In order to avoid more discomfort, the villagers are expecting that the relevant agencies would treat the issue seriously and set up appropriate drainage. They are awaiting a workable solution so they may get back to their regular activities without having to wade through the water.

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The problem is not limited to the village's streets and pathways. It has also raised concerns among farmers associated with thousands of bighas of agricultural land.

Residents who rely on agriculture may become even more concerned if farming-related activities are negatively impacted by prolonged waterlogging. Therefore, farmers and villagers are looking for a long-term solution rather than short-term respite.

Residents are now turning to the district administration for assistance as a result of Myra's request. They expect that District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar would recognise the problem, order the relevant officials to conduct an inspection, and guarantee that the waterlogging is effectively addressed.

For the time being, locals are still waiting for a solution to an issue that has been present for about a month. When the administration will take action to assist Chiran Hridaypur return to normal is still a crucial concern.