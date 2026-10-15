Three people have been arrested within 12 hours of the murder of Haresh Gajwani, an activist and journalist, in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. He was shot dead near the railway station on October 14. Police suspect an old enmity involving one of the arrested men, Avinash Naidu. Gajwani had posted on X in September, claiming his life was under threat.

Police in in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra have arrested three people for the murder of social activist and local journalist Haresh Gajwani (Also Spelled Harish). The 50-year-old Thane activist was shot dead near Ulhasnagar railway station on Wednesday night. He had recently claimed on social media that his life was in danger while campaigning against the alleged illegal sale of gutka and gambling activities. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore said a preliminary investigation pointed to an old enmity between Gajwani and one of the arrested men, identified as Avinash Naidu. Police are investigating the circumstances of the killing and the roles of the accused.

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How Harish Gajwani Was Killed

The attack took place near the Ulhasnagar railway station complex at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, October 14. According to police, the assailants allegedly attacked Gajwani with a sharp weapon before opening fire at close range.

He sustained bullet injuries to the head. One report said the attackers fired two rounds, with one hitting him and the other misfiring. Gajwani was taken to Central Hospital by locals and police, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

CCTV footage from the area, reportedly showing one of the suspects carrying a sharp weapon near the crime scene, has circulated on social media.

Police registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

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Police Suspect Old Enmity Behind Killing

DCP Gore said the preliminary investigation suggested that the murder stemmed from an old dispute involving Naidu.

According to investigators, Gajwani was an accused in a 2021 murder case and was out on bail. Police alleged that he had previously attacked Naidu and attempted to kill him. Although the dispute had reportedly subsided, Naidu allegedly continued to hold a grudge and later conspired to kill him.

Police said the arrests were made within 12 hours of the incident. The investigation is continuing to establish the precise roles of the accused and the circumstances leading to the attack.

Activist Had Warned Of Threat To His Life

Gajwani, who also ran a local newspaper called Shahani Express, had campaigned against alleged illegal activities, including gutka sales, matka gambling, rummy clubs and lotteries.

In a post on X on September 27, he claimed that his life was under threat and alleged that certain senior police officials were shielding illegal activities in the area. He tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The allegations against the officials have not been independently established.

Gajwani's foster sister, Rajni Thakur, told The Times of India that he had worked for social welfare and had allegedly received threats after raising his voice against certain people. She demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Investigation Underway

Gajwani lived with his wife and daughter in Ambernath and had previously resided in Ulhasnagar's Camp 4 area, where he was active in social work.

Police are examining CCTV footage and investigating the motive behind the killing. They have also noted similarities between the attack and the murder of local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar last month.

While police have pointed to an old personal dispute as a possible motive, the investigation continues into the killing and the allegations raised by Gajwani before his death.

(With inputs from agencies)