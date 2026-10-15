Delhi may see scheduled power cuts on October 16 as BRPL undertakes maintenance and network upgrades. Check affected areas, expected shutdown timings and essential preparations before the outage.

Residents across several parts of Delhi may experience temporary power cuts on October 16 as BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) schedules maintenance and network upgrade work. The planned interruptions could affect household routines, office work and other electricity-dependent activities for a few hours.

Residents are advised to check the shutdown schedule for their locality and make basic preparations in advance, including charging mobile phones and ensuring adequate water storage.

Delhi Power Cut: Areas From Janakpuri to Dwarka That May Be Affected

According to the BRPL schedule provided, selected areas across 10 divisions may experience power interruptions on October 16.

The key locations include:

Janakpuri: Manak Vihar and Tihar Village

Tagore Garden: Pocket C, Chand Nagar and Vishnu Garden

Alaknanda: Tughlakabad Village

Palam: Pocket 2, Sector 9, Dwarka

Vasant Kunj: Mehrauli Village

Nangloi: Peera Garhi Village and Paschim Vihar

Sarita Vihar: Ali Village

Punjabi Bagh: Baba Haridas Nagar and Tikri Kalan

Uttam Nagar: Sector 9, Dwarka

Hauz Khas: Anand Gram and Ghitorni

The interruption may not affect every locality within these divisions simultaneously. Consumers should consult the official BRPL shutdown schedule to confirm the details for their specific area.

Delhi Power Cut Timings on October 16

The planned shutdown timings vary depending on the location. According to the schedule provided, the expected periods are:

Janakpuri: 11:34 am to 1:34 pm

Tagore Garden: 11:10 am to 2:10 pm

Alaknanda: 11:10 am to 2:10 pm

Palam: 11:10 am to 2:10 pm

Vasant Kunj: 11:10 am to 12:10 pm

Nangloi: 11:10 am to 1:10 pm

Punjabi Bagh: 11 am to 1 pm

Uttam Nagar: 11 am to 2 pm

These timings indicate the scheduled periods of disruption. Residents should verify the latest official information, as actual restoration times may vary.

Why Is Power Supply Being Interrupted?

The planned outages are intended to facilitate preventive transformer maintenance, low-tension (LT) circuit network upgrades and repairs to electricity infrastructure.

Such work helps maintain the safety and reliability of the power distribution network.

How Can Residents Prepare for the Power Cut?

Consumers can charge their phones and essential devices beforehand, fill water tanks and complete electricity-dependent household tasks before the scheduled interruption.

It is also advisable to protect sensitive electronic equipment and wait for the power supply to stabilise before switching on heavy appliances after restoration.

Checking the latest BRPL notice before October 16 can help residents plan their day and minimise inconvenience.