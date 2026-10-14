Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews road repairs, sets a November 1 deadline for restoring dug-up roads, and directs officials to strengthen festival security, disaster relief and Kumbh 2027 preparations.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand has ordered district officials to accelerate development works, redress public grievances and maintain law and order in the state. At a meeting lasting more than four hours at his official residence, Dhami discussed road repairs, disaster management, civic services, festival security and preparations for Haridwar Kumbh 2027 with district magistrates (DMs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs).

The Chief Minister emphasized that all the priorities of the government should be completed on time and to high standards. The Chief Minister said that any delay or inefficiency in public welfare works will not be accepted.

Uttarakhand Road Repair: Officials Told to Repair Damaged Roads

Dhami asked DMs to check the condition of the roads in their districts and repair roads as early as possible. The Chief Minister also asked for accelerating the process of making roads pothole-free.

It has been told by the Chief Minister that soon he will visit all the places in Uttarakhand through road. The officials who have done their job of repairing the roads poorly will be made responsible for this.

He also asked authorities to finish pending projects like sewerage and drinking water pipe lines by November 1 and ensure that roads dug out in connection with such works are repaired in time. Markets, residential colonies and roads need special consideration in view of approaching festive season.

Review of Civic Services and Revenue Cases

The Chief Minister requested authorities to improve sanitation in municipal corporations, municipal councils and other urban local bodies. He also requested patwaris and tehsildars to solve revenue related cases within specified time frames and according to prescribed procedures.

Project works under District Plan and other approved developmental works also need to be finished according to schedule.

SIR Voter List & Security of Festivals: Dhami Issued Directives

The Chief Minister directed officers concerned to expedite the process of revision of electoral rolls through Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He also asked for an accountable and responsible police force.

Before festivals like Navratri and Diwali, the Chief Minister directed police officials to arrange for security and traffic management with special emphasis on women, children, aged people and devotees.

Winter Tourism: Traffic Management Plans for Mussoorie, Nainital and Haridwar

As the season for winter tourism is approaching, Dhami asked the officials to draw traffic plans before time for prominent tourism and religious spots such as Mussoorie, Nainital, Haridwar and Rishikesh. It aims at managing the crowd during the times when there will be heavy flow of tourists or pilgrims.

Disaster Relief Measures and Planning for Kumbh 2027

District Magistrates have been asked to give immediate relief to the disaster-affected people and arrange for healthcare facilities in hilly and remote areas.

Furthermore, Dhami also advised nodal secretaries to visit their respective districts every 15 days and review the development works and welfare schemes implemented on district and block levels. According to him, officials who bring results will be rewarded whereas officials showing negligence can attract legal actions under relevant rules.

The meeting was attended by prominent officials from the administration and police department such as Home Secretary, Divisional Commissioners, DMs, SSPs and Police Inspectors General. Preparation for Haridwar Kumbh 2027 was also one of the topics of discussion in the meeting.